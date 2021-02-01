Arsenal facing more financial woes with season ticket holders reluctant to renew

Arsenal is projected to lose as much as £100 million in revenue as their executive season ticket holders appear reluctant to renew.
With no confirmed date for the return of fans, Mail Sport claims their matchday revenue stream is at risk with executive seats accounting for 40% of matchday earnings.
The Gunners were able to sell the season tickets to their fans for this campaign by promising credits for future seasons if they cannot see all the games.
They welcomed some fans to the Emirates in December for their Europa League match against Rapid Vienna, but London has since been moved to Tier 3, and games in the whole of England are now being played behind closed doors.
With the vaccination drive ongoing in the UK, fans might soon be allowed into the stadiums again, however, there is no guaranteed date for that to happen.
Because of this, fans are reluctant to purchase Arsenal’s season tickets, and some of them will be entitled to a refund for the current campaign.
The Gunners made 55 members of staff redundant last year, they will want things to return to normal in football as soon as possible.
This is not really news as such, it’s been the situation at every club and The Arsenal are no different to any other club.
Since fans were banned at ALL clubs, it’s an issue confronting each and every one of them.
It’s worth thinking about the situation at our noisy neighbours, with their massive stadium debt.
I’m certain kronkie won’t let the club sink and, as the window is about to close, MA has done what he said he would, with regards to the playing staff.
Good luck Mikel, it’s your players now and, fingers crossed, you’ll bring back CL and top four to the club.
Do you consider this article serious? All teams are facing exactly the same kind of problem. Reproducing garbage from the Mail Sport does not help your reputation
@Yiannis- I don’t get your point. The article is just stating the facts regarding the loss of revenue that will be affecting every club, not just Arsenal.
And as @Ken1045 says, there are plenty of clubs who this will hit a lot harder than our club. Also, Arsenal were very understanding in how safe supporters would feel if/when the Stadiums were to be opened, even though this could cost very much needed revenue.
Kronke could just find himself financially stretched, opening the door for another buyer. We can all dream PAL
All clubs are taking a significant hit because of Covid. The bigger the club the bigger the hit. Compounding the hit is Arsenal having to take an additional massive loss on deadwood going with no resale.
Ozil 100 mill fee and salary .
Socritis 50 mill fee and salary.
Kolasinac 20 mill salary.
Mustafi 50 mill fee and salary.
Add in Ramsey 50 mill on a free.
Sanchez 50 mill fee and salary.
Total resale Zero.
In the future
Aubameyang 140m fee and salary.
Lacazette 90 mill fee and salary.
Willian 15m salary.
Pepe 100m fee and salary.
Ironically this was loudly trumpeted
as the ‘Sustainable’ model.
Loaning out our young talent Niles and Willock while loaning in Real Madrid and Chelsea rejects is apparently the new ‘Sustainable ‘ model. Then there is 27 mill Torreira and 25 mill Saliba. Both Emery and Arteta have had to clean up the mess left by Wenger/Gazidis sustainable model and try to keep Arsenal relevant. A thankless task.
The difference between us and other teams, besides our obvious ineptitude when it comes to all things finance-related, is that since our move to the Emirates we pay some of the highest ticket prices, if not the highest, in world football…as such, the impact of covid will hit us harder than most, which is why we couldn’t afford to make mistakes, like Willian…mark my words, stories like this will start to become more commonplace in the coming months, so if you think for a second that in the off-season we will be aggressively pursuing talented players, think again…this will be the new predominant narrative and the team we see now will largely be the one we see next year, which will likely include several of those who are currently out or going out on loan…likewise we will be a selling club who will only spend a $1 for every $2 that comes in…btw our absentee landlord continues to push his chips into the middle of the table every year for his beloved Rams, even after investing almost 2b of his own money on a new stadium, which certainly has never been the case in North London
So much dismal truth in your post and when put together as you have done,it shows the extent of the financial catastrophe of imcompetence unrivalled in the Prem since Leeds were relegated in around 2004-5. In fact, it dwarfs even Leeds scale!
INCOMPETENCE ON SUCH A VAST SCALE WILL TAKE YEARS TO GET BACK TO WHERE WE SHOULD HAVE BEEN.
UNLESS, our plight leads to Kroenke selling up to a proper owner who actually cares for the club. Hopefully, DANGOTE. I PRAY FOR HIM TO TAKE OVER. He is actually a supporter, unlike snake Kroenke.