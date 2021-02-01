Arsenal facing more financial woes with season ticket holders reluctant to renew

Arsenal is projected to lose as much as £100 million in revenue as their executive season ticket holders appear reluctant to renew.

With no confirmed date for the return of fans, Mail Sport claims their matchday revenue stream is at risk with executive seats accounting for 40% of matchday earnings.

The Gunners were able to sell the season tickets to their fans for this campaign by promising credits for future seasons if they cannot see all the games.

They welcomed some fans to the Emirates in December for their Europa League match against Rapid Vienna, but London has since been moved to Tier 3, and games in the whole of England are now being played behind closed doors.

With the vaccination drive ongoing in the UK, fans might soon be allowed into the stadiums again, however, there is no guaranteed date for that to happen.

Because of this, fans are reluctant to purchase Arsenal’s season tickets, and some of them will be entitled to a refund for the current campaign.

The Gunners made 55 members of staff redundant last year, they will want things to return to normal in football as soon as possible.