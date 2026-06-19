Arsenal facing multiple clubs in battle to sign young midfielder

Ayyoub Bouaddi could be on the move this summer, particularly if he continues to impress at the World Cup, with Arsenal reportedly keen to secure his signature during this transfer window.

The Lille midfielder has only recently broken into the first team but has quickly established himself as one of the most highly regarded teenagers in European football. His consistent performances have drawn widespread attention, with many viewing him as a player with significant long-term potential.

His rapid development has earned him a place in the Moroccan squad for the World Cup, where he has continued to attract interest through strong displays on the international stage. As a result, competition for his signature is expected to intensify as the tournament progresses.

Growing Transfer Interest

The Gunners are understood to view Bouaddi as a player who could develop further within their system, aligning with their focus on recruiting young talent with high potential. The club are believed to be monitoring his situation closely as they consider reinforcing their midfield options.

However, Fichajes reports that Arsenal are not alone in their pursuit, with Barcelona, Manchester United, and Real Madrid also tracking the youngster. All three clubs are said to have scouted him extensively and been impressed by his performances, increasing competition for any potential deal.

Future Decision And Competition

Bouaddi’s future is expected to attract increasing attention in the coming weeks, particularly if he maintains his current level of performance on the international stage. His progress at the World Cup could play a significant role in shaping transfer discussions ahead of the new season.

Arsenal will need to compete with some of Europe’s biggest clubs if they are to secure his signature, with interest from multiple elite sides making any deal more complex. For now, his development remains closely monitored as clubs prepare for possible negotiations later in the window.

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