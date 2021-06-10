Arsenal facing new competition for former Liverpool man

Arsenal is interested in signing Philippe Coutinho, but they are facing new competition for his signature.

The Brazilian joined Barcelona from Liverpool in 2018 and has remained on their books.

However, he has failed to reach the heights that the Catalans thought he would reach when they splashed out 120m euros to sign him.

He spent the 2019/2020 season at Bayern Munich and had a trophy-laden spell in Bavaria including winning the Champions League.

He didn’t play many games last season after struggling with a knee injury for much of the campaign.

Reports have linked Arsenal with a move for him over the last few transfer windows and it seems that their interest remains strong.

They will look to sign a creative midfielder this summer if Martin Odegaard doesn’t return and Coutinho is one of the players that they are targeting.

Marca says they have been facing competition from Everton before now, but his list of suitors has increased with Olympique Marseille now interested in his signature.

The French side will play in the Europa League next season and they are keen to make an impression in the competition.

Adding Coutinho to their squad would make them more competitive.

Arsenal should ideally not worry about competition from a French team, but one that is playing in Europe has an advantage over them now.