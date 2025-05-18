Arsenal facing off against Premier League rivals for Brighton star

Arsenal are continuing their search for a striker to bolster their squad ahead of next season, and the latest player to be linked with a move to the Emirates is Brighton forward João Pedro. The Gunners are understood to be weighing up multiple attacking options, with no final decision yet made on who will lead their line next term.

The club have been connected with several prominent names across Europe, including Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, both of whom remain under serious consideration. However, as the summer window approaches, Arsenal are reportedly expanding their list of targets as they prepare for a potentially busy transfer period.

João Pedro Emerges as a Target

According to Football Insider, Arsenal are keeping close tabs on João Pedro and continue to include him in their shortlist of attacking reinforcements. The Brazilian forward has impressed during his time at Brighton, and his performances have not gone unnoticed by the top clubs in the Premier League.

Pedro is regarded by Arsenal as a technically gifted forward who could offer depth and versatility in attack. The report claims that Mikel Arteta’s side views him as a suitable addition to their squad, and a move could be explored in the coming months. However, the Gunners are not alone in their interest, as both Liverpool and Chelsea are also monitoring the situation closely.

All three clubs are reportedly in the market for attacking reinforcements, and Pedro is one of the players being considered as a potential fit for their squads.

Arsenal May Require More Than One Striker

While João Pedro offers qualities that align with Arsenal’s style of play, questions remain regarding his output in front of goal. Though he has shown flashes of brilliance at Brighton, he is not yet viewed as a prolific scorer.

Should Arsenal pursue his signature, it may be necessary to supplement his arrival with an additional striker capable of delivering a consistent goal tally. The club’s ambitions for next season will require a reliable goalscorer, and signing Pedro alone may not fully address that need.

If the Gunners decide to move for Pedro, it will likely be part of a broader strategy to enhance their attacking options in multiple areas.

_________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.