Arsenal facing Premier League competition for 18-year-old La Liga star

According to a report from 90 Min, Arsenal is among the clubs interested in signing Real Valladolid’s 18-year-old right-back Ivan Fresneda at the end of the season.

Fresneda has become a key player for his club, and his performances have caught the attention of several Premier League teams, including Aston Villa and Newcastle.

It is no secret that Arsenal needs a specialist right-back for next season, as they have been using Ben White in that position, although he is better suited for a central role.

Therefore, signing a quality full-back is probably a top priority for manager Mikel Arteta, and Fresneda would be a solid, long-term acquisition.

Fresneda possesses all the attributes to develop into a reliable defender for Arsenal, and with Arteta’s track record of nurturing young talent, the North London club could be the perfect place for the Spaniard to fulfil his potential.

Moreover, the opportunity to play for a big club like Arsenal could be an attractive option for the player.

Meanwhile, Newcastle is also reportedly interested in Fresneda and has the financial resources to compete with the Gunners, particularly as they are set to qualify for the Champions League.

However, they will need to find a quality successor to Kieran Trippier. It remains to be seen if they can outmanoeuvre Arsenal and secure the young defender’s signature.

