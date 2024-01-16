Arsenal facing serious competition for Premier League midfielder

Douglas Luiz has long been a target for Arsenal, and the persistent rumours linking him with a move to the Emirates show no signs of fading away.

The Brazilian midfielder has established himself as one of the Premier League’s standout players in his position, consistently delivering impressive performances for Aston Villa. His contributions have played a significant role in Villa’s strong performance in the league, and they are in contention for a top-four finish.

Arsenal has maintained interest in Luiz for an extended period, and there were close dealings in the summer of 2022. With Thomas Partey potentially leaving the club, Luiz emerges as one of the few midfielders capable of effectively replacing the Ghanaian.

However, Football Insider reports that Liverpool has entered the race for Luiz, posing a challenge to Arsenal’s pursuit. The same report suggests that Barcelona is also expected to join the race, given their midfield struggles.

Luiz may find the prospect of a move to either Liverpool or Barcelona enticing, adding more competition for his signature. Therefore, Arsenal must intensify their efforts in the pursuit if they consider him a crucial target.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Luiz is one of the finest midfielders in Europe and we should expect these clubs to join the race.

We cannot sign him this month, but we need to work on the deal and get some commitments, as we did when buying Declan Rice.

