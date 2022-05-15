Arsenal facing serious competition for signature of Barcelona man

Arsenal wants to bring Memphis Depay back to the Premier League, but so does West Ham United, according to Fichajes.net.

The report also claims he is on the radar of European heavyweights, Juventus ahead of the summer transfer window.

Depay had a great time when he played for Lyon in the French Ligue 1. However, his move to Barcelona on a free transfer last summer hasn’t been as successful as he would have wanted.

The attacker is now one of the players the Spanish club will offload at the end of this campaign for the right price.

Arsenal needs new front-men and they consider him a good player to add to Mikel Arteta’s squad.

But they need to offer a deal that is better than what the Hammers and the Old Lady will offer to sign him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Depay did well in Lyon, but his previous stint in the Premier League with Manchester United was a disaster.

He is also struggling at Barcelona now. This is probably a sign that he is not good enough to thrive at a top club.

Signing him would be a gamble, but it might be worth taking, especially if he feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League.