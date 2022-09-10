Arsenal facing serious competition for signature of Benfica man

Several reports linked Arsenal with a move for Alex Grimaldo in the last transfer window as they searched for a new left-back.

The Gunners eventually added Oleksandr Zinchenko to their squad from Manchester City

The Ukrainian’s arrival meant they now have three first-team players in that position.

Nuno Tavares left on loan to Olympique Marseille to leave Kieran Tierney and Zinchenko as the club’s left-back for this campaign.

Despite having depth in that position, a report on Tuttojuve explains that they remain one of the clubs interested in a move for Grimaldo.

The Spaniard has a few months left on his contract at Benfica and he is targeted by Juventus and Newcastle as well.

Arsenal might have to offload one of their current options before they add him to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It isn’t logical for us to add another left-back to our group and that makes this rumour untrustworthy.

We have other parts of our group that need to be strengthened, and it makes little sense to keep bolstering that spot.

Tierney and Zinchenko are enough for us, while Tavares has been doing great at OM.

Instead of adding a new man to that spot, we should think about selling one of our current options.

