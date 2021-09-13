Arsenal facing serious competition for signature of classy midfielder

Boubacar Kamara is a transfer target for Arsenal, but several clubs want to sign him as well.

The Marseille midfielder is one of the more talented midfield players in Ligue 1 and he could be on the move in January.

This is because he has entered the final year of his current deal and has refused to sign a new one.

With over 100 appearances to his name at 21, he would be hot property in the next transfer window if the Ligue 1 club chooses to sell him instead of losing him for free in the summer.

Transfermarketweb says Arsenal remains keen to add him to their squad, but the Gunners are not alone in the race for his signature.

It claims that Sevilla and Manchester United also want to sign him and their interest in his signature is serious.

The Gunners remain one of the biggest clubs in England, but they also know that United has more spending power and has a better chance of ending this campaign inside the top four than they do.

However, he would most likely get regular playing time at Arsenal than at United, who still can’t find space for Donny van de Beek.