Arsenal facing serious competition from London rivals for highly coveted winger

Arsenal has been linked with a move for Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby for some time now, however, they are not alone in being keen on signing the 23-year-old.

Teamtalk is now reporting that Chelsea has entered the race to sign the French international and the Blues join Arsenal and also Tottenham in the battle to land the signature of Diaby.

Citing 90mins, Teamtalk also states that as well as the London trio, new moneybags outfit Newcastle and Man City are also interested.

With so many elite clubs with huge finances behind them, it will not be easy for Arsenal to sign the player but that does not mean they are out of the running, it is not always about the money.

For example, Gabriel Jesus chose Arsenal because he wanted game time and some of these big spending clubs cannot always offer that.

There is also European football to consider, something that the likes of Newcastle United cannot offer, not this season anyway.

It is unknown if a transfer can be completed in the winter transfer window or whether Leverkusen will hold out until the summer.

A lot will depend on the situation at the respective clubs once the world cup has been concluded and the January transfer window opens.

It seems that Diaby is going to be one of those transfer sagas that involves a number of clubs and silly money being thrown around, hopefully, Arsenal will play their part and be able to offer the player an attractive offer.