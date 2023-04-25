Arsenal facing serious competition in race to sign La Liga midfielder

Newcastle United and Real Madrid are presenting serious competition to Arsenal in the race for Gabri Veiga.

The Celta Vigo youngster is the latest Spanish talent to catch the attention of clubs in Europe and Arsenal wants to sign him.

The hype around him continues to grow as he impresses in his breakout campaign at Celta.

The Spanish side knows he will likely be on the move at the end of this season and Arsenal hopes he joins them.

However, a report in The Daily Mail reveals Newcastle United is also following him.

The Magpies are doing superbly well in the Premier League this season under Eddie Howe and could finish the term inside the top four.

If that happens, they will be in a good spot to compete for players with Arsenal.

However, Veiga might remain in Spain, with the report claiming Real Madrid also considers him a player to add to their squad.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Veiga is a top talent and most clubs that have watched him know he has what it takes to do well for them.

This means we will have to work very hard to add him to our squad as one of our players at the end of this term.

