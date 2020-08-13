Arsenal facing some serious competition in Thomas Partey chase

La Gazzetta Dello Sport is claiming that Juventus is interested in signing Arsenal target and Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey.
The Ghanaian has been on the radar of Mikel Arteta’s side for some time now as the Gunners look to add some players to their team to give themselves a chance of winning a trophy and returning to the Premier League’s top four next season.
The Gunners have asked the Spaniards about the midfielder, and they have reportedly been told that they will have to pay his release clause if they want to land him.
The £45 million release clause fee is one that will be tough for the Gunners to pay and that has opened the door for other teams to try to sign him.
The latest report claims that Juventus, who have just made Andrea Pirlo their new manager, want him as well as Arsenal.
Mikel Arteta thinks that the Ghanaian has the right quality to make his team better from midfield, and he wants to bring him to the Emirates.
Juventus have just allowed Blaise Matuidi to join Inter Miami, and the report claims that Pirlo wants Partey to join Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur in a solid midfield combination next season.
And I stand to be corrected.
First they took Khedira from our grasps and now they want Partey that we want for some time now.
They can have him if it means that they’ll cough up his proposed 200k/week salary. Negotiating anything less then the aforementioned weekly salary would devastate me.
Seems to me like they have some sort of thingy against the Arsenal.
Fact is, with the wage he demands we will need to ship out some players first. By that time Arsenal may be too late and out of most serious races anyway. I fear we may end up with panic buys and missed opportunities if we don’t get active with selling a few of the deadwood first!
Even then, the buy out clause might be to steep anyway?
Partey should be MA’s #1 transfer
priority but who really believes
Raul and Co. are going to pay the
release clause # in full and then
pay the Ghanaian his desired
£200K a week?
I would be disappointed if TP
doesn’t end up in NL but Id be
equally excited if AFC were able
to sign any of the follwing
quality alternatives.
Ibrahim Sangare—£10M
Ibrahima Diallo–£17M
Boubakary Soumare—£27M
Ismael Bennacer—£20M
Amadou Diawara—£23M
Marc Roca—-£18M
Sander Berge—£22M