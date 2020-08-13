Arsenal facing some serious competition in Thomas Partey chase

La Gazzetta Dello Sport is claiming that Juventus is interested in signing Arsenal target and Atletico Madrid midfielder, Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian has been on the radar of Mikel Arteta’s side for some time now as the Gunners look to add some players to their team to give themselves a chance of winning a trophy and returning to the Premier League’s top four next season.

The Gunners have asked the Spaniards about the midfielder, and they have reportedly been told that they will have to pay his release clause if they want to land him.

The £45 million release clause fee is one that will be tough for the Gunners to pay and that has opened the door for other teams to try to sign him.

The latest report claims that Juventus, who have just made Andrea Pirlo their new manager, want him as well as Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta thinks that the Ghanaian has the right quality to make his team better from midfield, and he wants to bring him to the Emirates.

Juventus have just allowed Blaise Matuidi to join Inter Miami, and the report claims that Pirlo wants Partey to join Arthur and Rodrigo Bentancur in a solid midfield combination next season.