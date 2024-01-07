Arsenal facing stiff competition from Aston Villa for Bundesliga star

Arsenal is facing competition from Aston Villa for the signature of the impressive Jeremie Frimpong.

The Bayer Leverkusen man is recognised as one of the finest and most efficient full-backs in Europe, thriving under the management of Xabi Alonso. Bayer Leverkusen is currently competing strongly in the German league and is providing tough competition to Bayern Munich.

Frimpong is an attacking full-back who has contributed seven goals and ten assists this season, according to The Sun.

The report suggests that Mikel Arteta’s side is not the only Premier League club interested in his signature, with Aston Villa also expressing a keen interest in adding him to their squad. The Villans are an ambitious side currently challenging for the Premier League title this term.

Arsenal, observing their recent progress under Unai Emery, may appeal to Frimpong as a potential destination.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Frimpong has been a top performer this season and could be a very good attacking signing for us.

We need to act fast because Villa is also an attractive team now, and if they convince him to join them, we will miss out on a move for him.

But we are the bigger club, and if he has to choose between us both, the Dutchman will likely move to the Emirates.

