Arsenal facing their biggest pre-season test against Chelsea tonight

Chelsea had a very turbulent end of season with the sanctions imposed on the club when Roman Abramovich was the owner, but they still managed to hold on to Third Place in the League.

They now have a new billionaire American owner (like Arsenal) who has many franchises in the American sports market in Todd Boehly, and perhaps there may be a little rivalry brought into the mix, as Arsenal are aiming to overtake their neighbours in the coming season.

So now the two giants are set to meet on their doorstep in America, and I am sure both owners will be very keen to win the boasting rights as Arsenal take on Chelsea in the Final of the Florida Cup tonight (Okay 1 a.m. on Sunday!).

Arsenal have won all their preseason games well, while Chelsea have not been so successful, with a 2-1 win over Club America and a loss on penalties to Charlotte, but the Gunners are wel aware how difficult the Blues are to beat in preseason.

This will be our fourth meeting since 2017 with Chelsea winning the first one 2.0 in Beijing that summer. The following year we met in Dublin and Arsenal only managed a 1-1 draw with a last-minute Lacazette equaliser.

Last year we met them in the MIND Series and Chelsea won 2-1 at the Emirates. Hopefully we can chamge this trend in Orlando.

We are all well aware of Arsenal’s numerous new arrivals, but so far Chelsea have only brought in Kalidou Koulibaly and Raheem Sterling, but we know they already have a star-studded side.

I know that pre-season results don’t really mean anything in the real world, but I am just so desperate for Arsenal to make a statement in a good win over our rivals. A 4-0 win like Man United got against Liverpool will do me!

COYG!

Admin Pat

