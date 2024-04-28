Arsenal facing tough competition for Brighton midfielder

Arsenal is a team that likes to shop at Brighton and has identified yet another player in the Seagulls’ squad to sign.

The Gunners have already poached Ben White and Leandro Trossard from the South Coast club and continue to monitor their players closely.

Both signings from Brighton have performed well and have been in top form for Arsenal since moving to London. This is encouraging for the Gunners, who have identified another player from Roberto de Zerbi’s side to add to their squad.

An exclusive report on Caught Offside claims that the Gunners are interested in signing Carlos Baleba.

The 20-year-old has been one of the standout players in Brighton’s squad and is developing into a promising Premier League midfielder.

Arsenal may need to sign at least one player for that role at the end of this season, and Baleba has now emerged as an option for them.

However, they will face competition from Liverpool and Manchester United for his signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Baleba has been developing well at Brighton and could become a top Premier League player next season.

We probably should allow him to spend another campaign on their books, although he might become more expensive to sign at that time.

