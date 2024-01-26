Arsenal facing tough competition for Martin Zubimendi’s signature

Mikel Arteta’s project is regarded as one midfielder away from unleashing its strongest midfield. The finest midfielders have been linked with a move to the Emirates. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is one of these quality midfielders.

In this piece, I’d like to discuss the chances of the Spaniard joining. Spanish outlet AS recently revealed a big transfer boost for Arsenal in their pursuit of Zubimendi, claiming that Arsenal now has a clear path to sign the Spaniard after their other key rivals, Barcelona, dropped out of the battle for the La Liga midfielder.

As excitement grew over how the 24-year-old would join Arsenal and elevate the club’s midfield, another stumbling block emerged as it seems Bayern Munich hopes to beat Arsenal to his signature.

According to reports from Germany, Martín Zubimendi is Bayern Munich’s top midfield target this summer. And that the club will compete with Arsenal for his signature.

Gooners should take comfort in the knowledge that Arteta has previously spoken with him, and it is believed Zubimendi can foresee a move to Arsenal.

Ultimately, the team that signs Zubimendi will have recruited a valuable midfielder. He’s neither a Rodri-type player nor a tackling monster like Palhinha, but he retains his position and is strong in aerial or ground duels; at 24, he’s still young, so he’ll be a solid investment.

Daniel O

Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL video reviewing our battering of Crystal Palace by our BRAZILIAN EAGLE HUNTERS

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…