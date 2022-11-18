Arsenal facing two tough friendlies in December

There are ten Arsenal players now in Qatar preparing for the massive World Cup games which kick off on Sunday.

But the players that were not picked for their countries will have a short break before Mikel Arteta gets them back to the daily grind of intensive training, and to help them keep fit they are going over to the warmer weather in sunny Dubai. I must admit I wouldn’t complain about that if I was forced to go!

With the Premier League restarting on December 26th, Arsenal will have two tough warm up games when they participate in the Dubai Cup and will come up against Lyon on Thursday December 8th and AC Milan on December 13th.

The French giants are having a poor season by their standards and are currently 8th in Ligue 1, a massive 20 points behind the leaders PSG, who are set to run away with the title every season nowadays.

AC Milan could be the harder fixture, considering they are currently in second place in Serie A behind Napoli, and have only lost two of their 15 League games so far.

These two fixtures will go a long way to making sure that the Gunners are in peak condition for the restart of the EPL, but they are also planning an extra friendly to be played at the Emirates the week before the big kickoff against West Ham, and Arteta should have some of his international players back in tow depending on how far they go in the World Cup.

Don’t worry readers, we will still have some Arsenal games to watch during this enforced break….

