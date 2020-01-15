Arsenal fail in attempt to get Aubameyang red card overturned

Arsenal strikes out with Aubameyang appeal.

FA confirms Pierre Emerick Aubameyang three-game ban after Arsenal failed in their appeal for the striker’s suspension to be reduced.

Arsenal will be without Aubameyang for their next three games after their appeal for his red card against Crystal Palace to be overturned was unsuccessful. The Gunners’ captain had been shown an upgraded straight red for his challenge on Max Meyer.

Mikel Arteta initially admitted that the challenge was a bad one and looked to accept the suspension, but Arsenal still went ahead with the appeal anyway.

However, the FA rejected their appeal and the striker will now miss their next three games against Sheffield United, Chelsea and Bournemouth.

His absence is a huge blow for the Gunners as he is currently their top scorer with 16 goals in all competitions.

Speaking about the outcome of the appeal, Arteta said as quoted in the Mail: ‘It has been confirmed he will be suspended for three games so we are not going to have the player for the next three fixtures.

‘It is a big shame, a big loss for us because we know Auba’s intention when he plays but unfortunately, he mistimed the tackle, they made the decision and now we have to accept it.

‘He was very sad after the game, disappointed that he left the team with 10 men. It was an action that was completely accidental in my opinion.

‘He has been superb under me, training well, working hard, scoring goals and probably the most important player of the team so to lose him is really bad news for us.’

It is a big loss but Arsenal still has a very strong attacking lineup and should be able to cope in Auba’s absence.