Arsenal fail their audition in loss to Manchester United

I asked for Arsenal to produce a performance on Sunday to reassure Gooners and, more importantly, themselves that it was merely a coincidence that points had been dropped directly after watching Manchester City and Aston Villa slip up. If this weekend was an audition, it could not have gone worse.
Too many players went missing, individuals made mistakes, not enough chances were created, and once again, it was far too easy for the Emirates to be gripped by anxiety. The performance lacked authority and conviction, and the atmosphere reflected a collective sense of unease that spread quickly through the stadium.
Anxiety and Alarming Reactions
The most worrying aspect came at full-time. Gabriel shook his head, Declan Rice looked pale, Ian Wright had his head in his hands, and large sections of the stadium were already emptying before the final whistle. History shows that even the greatest champions have moments where they slip up. Setbacks are part of any successful campaign.
So why did the players carry themselves like men who had lost the title? To an observer watching football for the first time, it might have appeared that Arsenal had suffered relegation rather than a narrow 3-2 defeat. It felt as though senior players knew a deeper truth and could no longer maintain the illusion. If the lights feel too bright in January, the question must be asked: What will May look like?
Pressure Builds Moving Forward
With one defeat, narratives shift quickly. Next Saturday away at Leeds becomes huge. Elland Road demands personality and courage. Travel there fearfully, and points will be dropped. This is why concerns existed about not capitalising fully when opportunities arose earlier in the season.
Pep Guardiola will not focus on ninety poor minutes. He will focus on the fear. Past dynasties did not react like this after a January defeat with a four-point lead. Perspective matters. Questions about winning multiple trophies ignore reality. The club is not yet at that stage.
Beyond set pieces, creativity was limited. In stoppage time, there was no overwhelming final push. The final step may still be too big, the stage too bright. Watching that performance, it did not feel like the champions of England.
I believe Villa and City will drop points in the next 2 weeks and we could increase the lead back to 6-7 points. Question is, will MA slump this Arsenal team to the usual spineless crumbling that has occurred like clock-work in the past 2-3 seasons?
16th Leeds A
10th Sunderland H
City:
14th Spurs A
6th Pool A
Villa:
8th Brentford H
13th B’mouth A
Just saw that Leeds has only lost once at home this season against Spurs. They’ve won Chelsea and drew Pool and Man U.
Don’t be negative Dan! We’ve been poor for the last 8-10 league games bar Villa at home, but we have 4 points!!! It’s January, as we all know titles are handed in January.
Who cares about may? Who cares about 6 years of nothing won. You wanna win trophies? Nah, that’s only for dumb clubs. League tables mid-season is the thing these days!
Arsenal have been lacking creativity for almost the whole season, they’ve been awful to watch most times but 3 points were coming and I kept on saying this. But I think most people have been too harsh with the Man U loss, the home boos, even the players have been too hard on themselves. I hope calmness prevails, and am not passing my judgment on this team up until I see how they react to this setback. I still think this City team is not good enough, my biggest fear is Villa because they have nothing to lose.
Is just January. Teams trying to catch up will also drop points