Arsenal fail their big test but credit to Liverpool for a strong performance

Liverpool showed their dominance in beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates this evening, but there can be little complaint with the result.
The Gunners didn’t have the best of starts, but we remained focused with the job in hand, and managed to give as good as got in the opening 45 minutes. Gabriel Martinelli was especially energetic and was our standout performer throughout.
Neither goalkeeper had much work to do in the opening half in reality, but things soon changed after the break. Sadio Mane ran through on goal to beat Ramsdale and score, only for his effort to ruled offside.
Martinelli then had a chance at the other end when receiving the ball just inside the box, before working into space to get his shot away, but Allison was equal to his effort, sending it out for the corner. While we didn’t make much of the initial cross, the ball did find it’s way to Bukayo Saka, who sent an astonishing effort towards the far post, but once again Allison was not to be beaten.
Almost immediately the game was sent up the other end once again, but this time it was a goal. Diogo Jota’s run down the left sees him beat Ben White to get just enough space to fire in the shot from an angle, and Aaron Ramsdale was sadly beaten at his near post, an effort you can’t help but think he should have had covered.
The Reds then freshened up their attack with both Firmino and Salah introduced, and it didn’t take long before the former double his side’s lead. Andy Robertson sent the ball into the feet of the Brazilian who neatly placed his effort into the bottom corner.
While we didn’t give up, Liverpool appeared content with the scoreline and looked to control things, and soaked up plenty of pressure.
Our best chance came to Gabriel Martinelli late on, whose effort was sent curling agonisingly close to the far post, but it just wasn’t to be on the night.
While we lost, we were not completely dominated and we can take heart from the performance, but we will need to rally ourselves and get back to the task in hand come the weekend.
Patrick
Some people overrated Liverpool so much before the match and then you realize when the match actually plays out that they are a beatable team. As far as I can remember Liverpool have never been great at the Emirates and even in their so called great seasons. Losing to them twice at home and not scoring a goal is a poor result though the performances were good. If it was just about team quality we would’ve lost to Chelsea and Man Utd home and away for consecutive seasons. This match was just like the Carabao one. In that due to the styles of both teams the one that scored first was likely to win and just like that one I thought a draw would’ve been a fair reflection. I hope in the summer we actually get a striker and not a false 9 or whatever else we will never ever achieve the heights we want to. We did well but sadly just not good enough in the end.
All week I warned everyone not to get too excited about this game. I tried to point out that losing home and away to City Liverpool and Chelsea is just expected. Getting points off Leeds Everton Brighton at home and Villa Newcastle Sotn and Palace and Westham away is all we need to do to get top 4. Not losing to Utd at home and Spurs away would help but not totally necessary. It’s about picking your battles. A totally expected result. No red cards or injuries is great. Liverpool was a bonus free hit game. Our top 4 pursuit resumes at Villa.Top 4 looks secure. The title and CL can wait till next season. COYG 🙂
My expectation is still top six, because we still have to play against Man United, West Ham, Spuds and Chelsea
Gai, nothing to worry about if we are injury free. From what I have seen tonight Liverpool seem our biggest challenge they are top inform team
My expectation preseason was 5th, now it’s 4th. 4th is there, it is ours to take. 3rd isn’t outrageous either.
I don’t accept that it is expected. You only say so based on team quality but Arsenal beat Liverpool at the Emirates under Arteta some seasons back. Your logic can actually be extended to next season if that is the basis . If you are basing it on form too then Liverpool are beatable evident in the Carabao and even today. Same with City and every club ion the EPL. Home and away losses are unacceptable. You don’t have to lose both. It may have been a free hit for you and some others but not for me
Didn’t exactly fail the eye test by my accounts. If we keep playing like this and better even against big teams. Arteta has my backing. The game was pretty balanced in my opinion. Pool only succeeded in an area we’re lacking… Finishing. We matched their midfield, man for man. Barely saw Henderson and Thiago. Ramsdale could and should have done better. Saka was not in this game one bit and arteta should have taken him off sooner. Martinelli was MOTM for me. Wish saka played with his passion. Odegaard struggled a bit too. Probably because they were a bit wary of Liverpool. It showed in how saka played too. Other than that, it was a fair game against a top club with a really young squad. Hope we don’t reset against Villa and can keep the momentum
The thing is Liverpool play these kind of games and they are not a pure ball possession team. It was just like the Carabao Cup tie. In that, we got into so many great positions but never looked like scoring. I see the home and away defeats to Liverpool as bad. They have beaten us home and away for two seasons consecutively. Its unacceptable for me but I can admit that the home performances this season were good.
Your take would only make sense if they carved us up repeatedly. They didn’t, they had 1 good chance that Firminho took that was it. Nothing else. They didn’t play on the backfoot to strike us, they struggled and it worked out for them.
Spot on Kev they are quite beatable, not good enough in the end. Too much respect to the so called big teams. We’ll just take the positives, partey was immense in that midfield, martinelli ooh boy was terrific, though he needs to improve on teammate awarenesse.
Yes we’re giving them too much respect. Quality alone doesn’t determine the results in big matches that is why I said if it was just that we would’ve been losing to Man Utd and Chelsea home and away for many years consecutively.
Ramsdale should’ve been able to stop Liverpool’s first goal and maybe their second goal as well, despite his good passes and catches. I guess he won’t become England’s first-choice GK in World Cup, unless Everton get relegated
Liverpool showed their superiority over us as one of the best teams in the world, with their clinical forwards and abilities to maximize the slim chances. The boy from Ituano was brilliant in the first half, but he got tired afterwards
If our fringe and squad rotation players can play as good as the first-choice players did tonight, I think we can beat Villa
You are right Gai, unfortunately our fringe players are not up to the standard of the first 11. The team didn’t play badly. We can’t challenge for premier league trophy untill next two seasons because there is need to aquire more quality players. Our lack of good CF showed today. No shame we lost to Liverpool the players should pick themselves up and get ready for Aston villa it’s important to win or not lose that match.
I mean some of tonight’s starters might be too tired to play against Villa two days later, so the squad rotation players like Nketiah and Pepe must be ready to step up
Hard to take. Amazing performance from everyone except Lacazette, but let down by lack of concentration at the back.
We need a striker, it’s so obvious.
Lacazette, I’m okay with him walking on a free.
It says a lot about your performance that in such a game where we’d be looking for goals, the manager needed to take you off, and you’re the captain FFS!!.
Martinelli, proud of you boy.
Saka had an off day.
Ramsdale could’ve done better for both goals, but we go again this weekend.
I’ve seen all I need to see.
A world class striker next season and we’ll be cooking.
Eddie agreed. That pass he intercepted I thought he would shoot it in himself but again dilly dallying over the ball cost us. How I wished Ode would channel his inner Ozil vs Ludogorets and shoot the ball into the net but it was not to be. Anyway the performances have been consistent and as you said one striker who fits MA’s style (doesnt have to be world class just better than Laca) and we would be even more stronger. Onwards and Upwards!
I hope we get a proper striker and not this false 9 BS
he didn’t even look up to see what was on offer!?!
Yes on rewatching he just thought hitting it center right at medium height would be the best choice. One of the few reasons why I cant comprehend Ozil comparisons to Ode. Too hasty.
As usual Arsenal shoot themselves in the foot against bigger teams, I just wish they could give me a pleasant surprise sometimes as a loss or a draw was the best I expected. At least they fought hard and showed a will to play their way and try to win, first half wasn’t bad. Next year with a new striker and cm I think Arsenal can win things.
This game is proving what we all knew. Arsenal are good enough to play football with the best teams in the world, but the best teams are a lot more clinical than us. Signs of progress and still favourites for top four whatever happens here….
Ramsdale would saved Jotas goal on another day. I mentioned how dangerous He is. Jota had a quiet game but he loves scoring against us since his wolves days..
If Odegard took that chance at nil nil we might just win it…
Credit to the boys. We lost but I m proud of the boys especially in the first half
My thoughts as well
Umm just two things- first it was Ode whose shot Alisson blocked and second Saka’s effort was quite tame from the resulting corner and not astonishing by any manner.
But yeah a very good performance just lacking end product. We had so many chances against Liverpool (3-4) and almost could have scored so thats very impressive. I hope we have a productive summer because I think what MA wants to achieve is finally starting to show little by little.
Arsenal huff and puffed but couldn’t blow Liverpool down. We have failed to beat any of the epl champions for the last 15 years except Leicester. Overall team was playing ok until Liverpool score. I didn’t expect a win and the stronger and more experience team showed there class in taking all 3 points.
Good performance just that the team is some way behind a team like Liverpool.
A forward who can do some magic at critical moment upfront is a necessity for big clubs and Ramsdale disappointed at the most critical time.
Experience is a big difference between the two teams as well.
Martinelli with a few magic on his legs can be world class. Just that a magic moment in Jota is missing in martinelli
They let us run around like headless chickens in the first half, til we petered out. Then they laid into us…
MA should have seen it coming. IJS
I’m so disappointed, NYG… the goal drought goes on
@Sue
I feel your pain. 😔
They let us run around or the boys did a proper job of not giving them any space at all in the first half?
When will y’all ever say it the way it is?
We pressed and made sure they lacked space and at some point they kept losing their passes. A good 45 minutes from the boys who did their job and you discredit them this way by say they let them run around?
Even in the second half, aside the poor two goals we conceded, they didn’t do much and our lack of quality finisher was so obvious
Totally agree
@Eddie
They had a plan and purpose. It paid off for them. We were erratic.
Yeah, we pressed and pressed. But, when we had the ball, we had nuthin left in the tank to make it count.
And those “poor two goals”, were all they needed, because we didn’t score any, poor or otherwise…
I’m so disappointed in Lacazette.He should be the one scoring that goal and not try passing to Odegard.
He cost us this game
OT: Villareal just trashed Juventus in Turin. Emery kept showing that our ex-players were the ones who couldn’t work with his high pressing system
Just like Simeone, Allegri should never manage Arsenal. Because he tends to use highly defensive tactics, as he did when Juventus played against Pochettino’s Spurs a few years ago
Well done, Unai 👍
Emery’s biggest mistake as an Arsenal manager was losing the dressing room and allowing cult groups in the club. Arteta saw it from afar and got rid of all of that.
Emery should’ve sent them all packing like Terta did.
Unfortunately, Emery wasn’t given the power to do it. Our current attackers are more willing to press high up the pitch, despite being too slow and too tired sometimes
Correction, that cult group was formed under Wenger.
Spot on GAI.
emi is better than ramsdale. emi saved us in the big games I’m yet to remember a big save ramsdell has made that has won us the game in the big games
I liked Emi but what’s the point of bringing him up now?
Both their goals came from mistakes by multiple Arsenal players, each one having a chance to prevent it. I don’t think it was one of our better games Liverpool or not.
We were not as compact in the second half, as we were in the first.
We got tired and Liverpool is a world class team capable of winning against any opponent. The biggest difference between the teams are the squad depth. They had a world class team on the pitch and one on the bench. We are moving in the right direction no doubt 🔴⚪️
We lost to this year’s champions.
No shame because we gave it everything.
We move on. COYG.
Interesting you saying that Declan. There are times when ManC blow me away but they are beginning to lose ground and Liverpool have a certain steeliness to plough ahead
My dream:
Nunez
Adeyemi
Nkunku
Tchomani or however you spell it
Nice performance by the team, but as with Wenger’s young team, aesthetic without getting the job done. This is the reason I don’t get excited about this idea of building a young team. Our last experience with building a young team was not one to wish for again. Great teams build a winning team and evolve from there. Building a young team seems like an excuse to me, because once the young players’ ambition outgrows that of the team, they are easily swayed away by more ambitious teams.
Sadly most people still put the blame on arteta. We lost this game solely on individual errors and the individual involved are, Ramsdale, saka and lacazette. How no one is mentioning Saka’s abysmal perfis beyond me. Maybe he’s immune to criticism. Liverpool had only 3 shots on target they scored 2. We had 3 but we scored none. I know most people are biased and blinded but cedric was good today. I thought white was good as well. All the hype about luiz diaz but I can’t remember him going past cedric. Give credit where it’s due. A fit partey is what arsenal need right now because man is unplayable. All in all everyone is saying Arsnal have tough games and blah blah blah. Westham is nearly burnt out and the more they are in europe the less worry i am of them. Chelsea is beatable. Spurs is beatable, man u is beatable. Ask these teams if they will rather not play us there you’ll get your answers. I’m more worried against crystal palace and Astonvilla more than i am of man u,spurs and chelsea to be honest.
I was speaking more about what we need moving forward, as I wasn’t surprised whatsoever about the result or the tactics being deployed…I just would have liked to see us take the game to them a bit more in the first-half while their talisman was on the bench…I just don’t believe MA has the tactical nous or gumption to go head-to-head with the big boys…this is why I believe it’s imperative that we earn a CL invite, as we need to attract the kind of players who can make hay in spite of the tactics, which is a tough ask
I believe Arteta has that potential evident in the City match. If we approached it he same way we could’ve beaten Liverpool in the first half. I was about to say it was a big shame that we didn’t score a goal against them today. They were all over the place in the first half and I was wondering why we sat back at times in the first half. We were dominating them and they couldn’t handle it so we could’ve afforded to take more risks because we were on top and Salah only came on in the second half.
@TRVL4e
RealTalk…
Add Ten Hag to that mix and we’re cookin…IJS
The youngest team in the league has made tremendous progress. There have been an enormous gap between Arsenal and two best teams in the league. There are still a few steps to climb but we are much closer than one year ago. Next season do I expect Arsenal to give them a real fight for the first time in many years. COYG
AdPat, maybe you can explain how my original post and Kstyx’s response were deleted then my reply to him appeared at the bottom of the queue
Villa next. Dust ourselves down, learn from our mistakes and take notice of what Liverpool are doing as they are in a great moment. Hope they go on and will the league, they are clinical and we lack that but it will come over time and with a few additions in the summer we will compete that little bit closer each window.
Martinelli, you my son are going to be special in the not so distant future and best of all he is loyal to the club. Was great to hear the Emirates singing away right to then end, that will encourage the team.
Pool were poor today … all their fans I know were happy with result but disappointed with performance .. we were lacking ambition and determination up front other than martineli and careless at back .. their energy level is 25 per cent greater than ours they won most 50 50 balls and work as a team doubling and sometimes tripling up on martineli as he became the main threat … that’s all about management not quality of players … just hope it’s not a sign of things to come .. with laca and xhaka starting we will always feel like a 10 man team
@Rw1
Exactly…
I dont think Arsenal failed, it was a free hit at one of the best teams in the league. They slapped our Arse but to be fair, it was expected but we cant be disappointed with the result. For me the players that showed they are at this level was Partey (immense and MOTM) Martinelli (possible joint MOTM) Tierney, Saka and Lacca. The others, wether it be not upto this level or not there YET, were lacking the mental and physical strength for this level. It proves we are favourites for top four because of what was on show and the promise that some players possess. We have a run of games that we must win and keep up the level we are at now before our next big test, which will not be a free hit and will be important. Well done Arteta and the team for not sitting back and for giving it a go. The only real gripe was, if it wasnt for the skills of Martinelli and a lesser extent Saka, our build up play and invention would have been poor. But in Martinelli and Saka we have two players that should be doing what Salah and Mane do. Next stop Villa.