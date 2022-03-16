Arsenal fail their big test but credit to Liverpool for a strong performance

Liverpool showed their dominance in beating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates this evening, but there can be little complaint with the result.

The Gunners didn’t have the best of starts, but we remained focused with the job in hand, and managed to give as good as got in the opening 45 minutes. Gabriel Martinelli was especially energetic and was our standout performer throughout.

Neither goalkeeper had much work to do in the opening half in reality, but things soon changed after the break. Sadio Mane ran through on goal to beat Ramsdale and score, only for his effort to ruled offside.

Martinelli then had a chance at the other end when receiving the ball just inside the box, before working into space to get his shot away, but Allison was equal to his effort, sending it out for the corner. While we didn’t make much of the initial cross, the ball did find it’s way to Bukayo Saka, who sent an astonishing effort towards the far post, but once again Allison was not to be beaten.

Almost immediately the game was sent up the other end once again, but this time it was a goal. Diogo Jota’s run down the left sees him beat Ben White to get just enough space to fire in the shot from an angle, and Aaron Ramsdale was sadly beaten at his near post, an effort you can’t help but think he should have had covered.

The Reds then freshened up their attack with both Firmino and Salah introduced, and it didn’t take long before the former double his side’s lead. Andy Robertson sent the ball into the feet of the Brazilian who neatly placed his effort into the bottom corner.

While we didn’t give up, Liverpool appeared content with the scoreline and looked to control things, and soaked up plenty of pressure.

Our best chance came to Gabriel Martinelli late on, whose effort was sent curling agonisingly close to the far post, but it just wasn’t to be on the night.

While we lost, we were not completely dominated and we can take heart from the performance, but we will need to rally ourselves and get back to the task in hand come the weekend.

Patrick