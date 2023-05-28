Arsenal fail to beat Aston Villa Women, but still make the Champions League on Goal Difference

The 2022–23 WSL season has come to an end, and Chelsea (with 58 points) has won the league once again, with Manchester United (with 56 points) coming second and Arsenal Women (with 47 points) finishing third against all odds.

While Chelsea, Manchester United, and Manchester City all finished the season with victories, the Arsenal women were unlucky not to finish in style, falling 2-0 to Aston Villa. Arsenal finished with 47 points, the same as Manchester City, but beat the Citizens to a Champions League spot due to their much better goal difference.

After losing 2-0 to the Blues last time out, Eidevall made three changes in the hopes of inspiring his squad to victory: replacing Manuel Zinsberger in goal with Sabrina D’Angelo, as well as bringing back Steph Catley and Jodie Taylor.

Villa, who had been on a roll, just took their chances against Arsenal. Arsenal had 56 percent possession, but failed to profit from their chances. The first half was uneventful, with both sides vying for possession. Arsenal will rue their missed opportunities, with Stina Blackstenius, Katie McCabe, and Frida Maanum failing to convert.

Villa, on the other hand, did not waste their one great chance; they broke the tie in first-half extra time, with Rachel Daly sending a left-footed effort from very close range to the bottom left corner from a corner. Alisha Lehmann scored the game’s second goal four minutes into the second half with a left-footed effort from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Despite having the majority of the ball in the second half and putting pressure on the visitors, Arsenal were unable to come back from two goals down.

The loss may not have ended the Gunners Women’s season in style, but there’s a fresh start next season where Eidevall may have a quality-bolstered side to challenge Chelsea’s WSL dominance.

While the Blues celebrate their league title, they should be aware that they were fortunate. If Arsenal hadn’t had an unprecedented number of injury problems, I’m sure this would have been their season. We will definitely have to knock Chelsea off their pedestal in the next campaign with a full squad to choose from….

Now we have an “a very big transfer window” to look forward to, not to mention the Womens World Cup!….

Michelle Maxwell

