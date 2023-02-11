Arsenal fail to get back to winning ways with struggles up front

Arsenal were unable to find much in front of goal today as Brentford held on for a 1-1 draw.
The Gunners started brightly, but were unable to make their dominance pay early on. Despite building up plenty of pressure, David Raya was hardly tested in the Bees goal, and the rare opportunities up the other end were the more dangerous.
Ivan Toney did have the ball in the back of the net, only to have it ruled out for a foul in the build-up, while we continued to put our efforts over or wide of the goalposts. Toney had the best chance of the half later on in the opening 45, when he smashed his effort off the crossbar, and we ultimately ended up happy to go into the break level.
On the hourmark Arteta finally made his first change, bringing off Gabriel Martinelli for new signing Leandro Trossard, and it didn’t take long for that to pay off. The substitute found the net just minutes after coming on, closing out a team move from close range.
Just as we were looking like we were going to make our dominance pay, we found ourselves back level. Ivan Toney made us pay for failing to clear the ball from our area, and we were left with 15 minutes to find a winner, despite VAR having a close look at a possible offside.
There was very little excitement to enjoy after that unfortunately, while the game threatened to be marred by a late altercation deep into injury time after a dire tackle of Oleksandr Zinchenko, but it just wasn’t to be.
Do we now have to consider ourselves in our seasonal blip? Does this result make our next league game all the more important?
Patrick
Great work by Odegaard, Saka and Trossard to produce a goal, but Brentford won the physical battle against us
Arsenal should’ve known they can’t always rely on open-play to create goals. Unfortunately, they chose not to sign an alternative CF in January
This team is not winning the league. They can’t handle the pressure.
I don’t think it’s the pressure. I think it’s lack of options and game plan. We’re playing second round against the same teams, they’ve learned.
Wednesday could end our title run. Loss at home to City will surely boost them and put us in downward spiral.
Brentford unbeaten in ten games, beaten City away, give them some credit. Nothing to do with pressure, and more to do with some players looking tired, and Arteta starting the same eleven which I think was an error. City on Wednesday, then Villa away. Learning to break down well organised teams is always a problem. I do know that Nkeitah will not keep Jesus out when he comes back, we have missed him, having him back may prove to be the difference
Brentford were nothing special today. They just overloaded the box like every bottom half of the table team does and relied on a good freekick. And had a good chance in the first half.
Dan smith has been saying this for a while now but fans here call him Mr negative, so fo me am not surprised
He is Mr negative because if he was right Arteta would have been sacked and certainly we wouldn’t be in the title race regardless based on Dan’s opinions. The fact he constantly moves the goalposts isn’t right it’s protection and embarrassing if you are paying attention.
The goalpost now is Arsenal will bottle the title so if we do come 2nd Dan will write articles about how right he was. This is the same person that claimed we were not in the top 4 race less than a year between his claim we wouldn’t win the title. It’s silly.
But have we won the title?? Have we reached the top 4 ?? Cause right now thare are possibilities that we may end up finishing 5th. Isn’t silly
An easy way to judge this is to add up Dan’s prediction league predictions and see what the table looks like and which teams have more points than Dan predicted and which teams have fewer points. Then we can draw a conclusion.
You’re correct ArsenalWhy, Brentford won’t win the league 🤫
Can’t win every game. Still think we need more penetration through the middle. Brentford played well. 1 point is better than none. Hopefully city drop points tomorrow then we beat them Wednesday. Trossard has to start
Palmer 17
It was a shame and a point is better than no points
Arsenal looks tired and out of ideas. Against Man city game, i hope for a draw
I hope we win
Not good enough , we need to beat city now to be still at the top😭😭
Should’ve never been a free kick which led to their goal. Toney was holding Saliba into him, he couldn’t escape – should’ve been a free kick to Arsenal.
Beat City we are 6 points clear minimum maybe 9 with a game in hand. Nothing I saw suggests we can’t beat City. So still massively confident and would have preferred a better win today but as much as the media is going to latch into our fanbase I’m not concerned. Our record against 7th Brentford is 4 points and a 4-1 aggregate, nothing concerning there.
Agree, people do not give Brentford enough credit, Arsenal will be up for it on Wednesday and would start Trossard over Martinelli. Six points clear with the same amount of games played…not bad as you said, win Wednesday and we are nine
Yes we’re still 6 points clear. Let’s hope City got disorganised because of the FFP breach rules and Villa can nick a point.
Then I pray we don’t lose on Wednesday. That’s our only goal.
What’s in our favor is that City is also out of form. But again, they could just blow 5 past Villa tomorrow. We really needed 3 points today, and it’s getting worrying.
We shot ourself on the foot today. We start to play like old 4th place Arsenal. We need Tierney & Tomiyasu on left n right to assist Martineli & Saka.
Same old same old – 2 points dropped against a physical defensive team who scored by piling huge players into the box. Why don’t we press anymore? Almost no creativity – Zinny, Ode and Saka tried, but Xhaka no longer creates, Martinelli is unable to beat a player and Nkhetia was invisible – hardly moved until the last 10 mins. And great ball in at the death from Vieira! I think you can guess I was disappointed today- before you all tell me we are top and to support the team, and Brentford are a good team etc, I notice a drop off we need to address quickly…
The only concern is are they going to recover from this game physically before Wednesday?
Every game will be like this from now on. Arteta will have to adapt fast. Zivchenko is a great player as a midfielder but anywhere near the penalty area he is a waste. Ball after ball just misdirected or went straight to their goalkeeper. Eddie was Eddie, no surprises there. We should have brought back Balogan. Also Arteta needs to look at White and Xhaka. They are not helping our forwards at all. Plus, did anyone even notice that Viera was on the pitch. I don’t expect a sudden turnaround against Manchester City but then again I expect a much better performance than today’s.
I felt Ramsadle was at fault for the goal, running out like that and completely missing the ball was an error, a simple tap-in. We go again on Wednesday and the place will be buzzing like mad, I believe the players will be right up for it, let’s hope Villa does us a favour tomorrow, you never know
Yeah I don’t know what the hell Ramsdale was doing.
Trossard must start against City. He’s scored every top 6 side during his PL career, several times.
Agree on every point except Vieira, Joe – didnt you notice him kicking the last free kick straight at the keeper? Poor performance thoughout the team. Wow we need Jesus and Trossard to start. Tired and predictable today – even Partey.
I personally blame the rigidity of our coach….until when should he stick with 1st 11 and sake tactic….until when should Martinelli prove that he is tired …we needed a different strategy today, the team he finished with was supposed to be his 1st 11. Xhaka was supposed to be replaced by an attack minded pacey midfielder, and White replaced by Tommi. The league is for us to lose…. And we juss enroute downward.
The Vieira for Xhaka sub was totally pointless. Should’ve just kept Xhaka on. I really wish we had been more aggressive in Janaury. Idk why lots of fans were satisfied with our business. First real chance at the title in 19 years. Needed to go big.
While I agree we should look at the line up, but there were so many off form we don’t have enough to bring in to change it – we just must hope this 11 come good.
Falling back into old ways. First 45 minutes we wasted and played well below our standard. Odegaard and Zinny espescially tons of poor passes. 2nd half better, but Nketiah is starting to show his level and he really is just a poacher that doesn’t offer much else. I think we need to have Trossard and Martinelli in the same side together and when MA switched one for the other instead of removing Eddie I got that bad feeling. Martinelli needs someone to link up with in the center right now. Idk why he’s not able to beat players at the moment either. And this ref was poor too. Kept falling for Toney’s tricks which are well known. The freekick that led to a goal wasn’t a foul. he needed to allow Toney and Saliba to just tussle it out but kept blowing in Toney’s favor. Not good enough and the wheels could be coming off if we don’t get a good result mid-week.
Exactly @RSH
Gabi thrives when he has someone to link up with but Eddie didn’t offer that today. Martinelli was mostly isolated and put in a 2v1 situation which if paired with a good partner usually creates spaces for him to attack near the byline after an interchange of passes. That’s how he’s been wreaking havoc. Unfortunately Eddie cant offer that. Leo’s play is similar to GJ so we should try him with Gabi and see how it works out ’cause GaBI and Eddie seem to be at different wavelengths.
Yes on all points RSH – it felt like last season…
Not that Nketiah played bad, but we desperately need Jesus’ ability to create in games like this. But we didn’t lack for effort, I applaud that. 6 point lead and on to the biggest game of the season. Up Gunnas! 🔴
I am concerned that we have a few players off form (which may or may not be due to fatigue), and arteta is being slow to respond by changing it. As someone said when the lineups were announced, he sees them in training every day, but we’ve seen sluggishness from players for several games now…
It’s not because any individual isn’t good enough – all those who started today have proven themselves capable as far as I’m concerned, so I can only think it’s a question of form. We’re misplacing more passes and generally look less dynamic in attack. We need to pick it up.
This was always going to be a tough one – Brentford are in really good form and they played well today.
Disappointed but we are still 6 pts ahead. Will be keeping an eye on the City villa match but it is the double header vs city that will be the litmus test.
Ackshay – most here are not talking about our league position or that 2 points went. It’s more that we have had 3 poor games, players look tired and we are not what we were a month ago.
As I said before, Nketiah is a mediocre player. He can poach a goal here and there but overall he is not a bottom-half striker, if he is PL level at all. We needed another striker in January, that would have given us a little something extra for the reminder of the season.
Who was fouling who at the free kick that led to their goal? Both players were holding each other, so play should have just continued.
Good to see that Brentford’s time wasting was added onto added time. 98 minutes played all told.
This is a good Brentford team and we were lucky not to be one or two down after 45. Second half was much better although ut feels like a blip But nothing like a top of the table clash to jolt the boys back into their early season form.
I was going to note that Viera must be showing something in training for Arteta to trust him in the last ten minutes but crikey, what a horrible free kick.
Agree with folks saying we are missing Jesus but not because Nketiah hasn’t been a worthy replacement. Jesus just offers something different that we are missing. And dont sleep on ESR. If he can get healthy and find form he could be huge in the run in.
Nice contribution by Saka for the goal. Teams are starting to get wise to his cutting in on his left (both Everton and Brentfod planted one if not two markets at the top of the box) so he’s going to need to find other ways to contribute.
Bring on Wednesday. Emirates will be buzzing.
We need to change our approach to games. We had a very poor attitude in the first half. Brentford could’ve easily been three nil up in Brentford’s favor yet that didn’t seem to move us. Second half was better but still, we’ve been awful the last two games. If we approach City with the same rotten mindset, then we setting ourselves up for a hiding ’cause they won’t miss the chances Everton and Brentford blew away in the first half.