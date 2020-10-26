Arsenal fail to score yet again and Leicester take the points

Vardy ruins the Partey debut!

An evenly contested game, that looked to be building and building for an Arsenal win, quickly turned on its head when Jamie Vardy made his appearance. Of course it did!

There were smiles all round when the team sheets rolled in and Vardy was on the bench. Clearly he wasn’t fit enough to start, but Arsenal settled into the game well and had six shots on goal within the first 20 minutes, they were up for the game and it would only be a matter of time you thought that they would take the lead.

But it soon became clear this wouldn’t be the case! A lack of composure in the final third, and again for the second weekend in a row our players just could not find the back of the net!

A Premier League debut for Partey turned rather sour, again showing that the hype on Partey needs to cool down. It will take him time to settle into the League and let’s not forget he is used to the Europa League, so of course his debut on Thursday went much better than it did against Leicester, the Premier League is a different ball game and tempo.

The game really changed when Luiz went off injured and Jamie Vardy and Cengiz Under came on. Not that Mustafi was to blame for the goal, but the two substitutes combined and the lack of defence on the build-up, was the reason Vardy got on the end of the cross from Under to give Leicester the lead on 80 minutes, which then led to the win and all three points.

It was all positive for Arsenal and could have gone any way up until the point Vardy came on. He clearly loves playing against us and I’m sure he is laughing all the way home.

For Arteta, it is back to the drawing board! To pick the boys up as we have one midweek game before the small matter of a tie at Old Trafford to contest with!

Shenel Osman