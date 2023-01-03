Arsenal fail to take chances as Newcastle prove they are not a fluke

Newcastle showed exactly why they deserve to be in the top three of the Premier League as they held Arsenal to a 0-0 stalemate at the Emirates.
The Gunners move eight points clear of Manchester City after the latest result, whilst keeping the Toon as far as nine points behind. Whilst we had gone into the game going in search of the win, our rivals proved to be too tough to break down, and deserved their share of the spoils.
We started brightly as you would expect, but we were not allowed much space in the final third, much to the credit of the visiting side. Despite our dominance in possession, we could only muster the single shot on target in the opening half, with our rivals matching that with an effort on the break.
We tried to up the tempo after the break, and we really began to pile the pressure on. We were making clever runs to get in behind, but struggled to find that final ball, although we at least managed to test the goalkeeper a little more in the second-half.
The most excitement came in the dying minutes of the game however, when Granit Xhaka ran past his man in the box before firing in a cross, with the defender turning away from the ball whilst sticking out an arm to block the effort, but VAR failed to make a key decision, and we were forced to settle for the 0-0 draw.
It certainly wasn’t the result we were looking for, but it definitely wasn’t one which will hurt us currently. The draw is fair in all honesty, but what is telling is that this team is one to worry about in the coming years.
Tough game. Newcastle were very organized and good in duels
And good at time wasting technique as well
We could not win but we played well. Restricting Newcastle potent attack at bay showed we are real deal. Not satisfied by the results but satisfied by the display and commitment. So let’s hope we can build on that and get results in upcoming games
Agreed. The FA Cup match will be a good exercise before the NLD
Yes….. We are not going to win all our game for the rest of the season…… But if we are gonna drop points, I want see us play with our heart. And we did that, for me another test passed
The best defence in the league manage to prevent the only team in the league who had scored every game from scoring. Whilst timewasting from minute 1. Newcastle will be happy but hardly something to be proud of. Like us they have lost 1 all season, they are 3rd they are not battling relegation.
I think Howe had prepared his players very well. I wouldn’t be surprised if they finish above Liverpool and Chelsea
i just dont think anyone says this if this were Chelsea. Newcastle is really getting their grace period from everyone before they become another City/Chelsea/PSG.
Here’s why we struggled so much today:
– Ode always drifts to the right leaving the centre vacant, not a criticism but it’s simply true
– The difference this season is that Xhaka has been pushing into that space and assistingour attack, today he did not he sat deep like his old self.
– This left Ode against a very mobile, strong midfield alone and you could see it as clear as day.
– With Xhaka sitting deep it also left Martinelli very isolated, was also clear to see
– On top of this Zinchenko has a shocker so Martinelli was against 2-3 guys alone most of the game.
All of the above points are what made us so slow and predictable today. Newcastle has tons of time to simply drop deep and double up on Saka and Martinelli. They crowded the box because we gave them time to do so.
I will say that Saliba and Gabriel has really good games, Partey as well.
Ref was poor but I wouldn’t say he was the reason we didn’t win, thats on us. They prepared well, we didn’t. If we don’t beat Spurs I’ll fear for our title challenge.
Hopefully Chelsea will beat Man City at Stamford Bridge…
Don’t bet on it. 😀
We couldn’t win because we didn’t prepare right?
Let’s ignore the fact Newcastle have conceded a league-topping 11 all year whilst usually playing nowhere near as defensive as they did today and certainly except for City not timewasting as they did.
You praise Newcastle who are 3rd for showing no ambition. If Arteta sets us up that way in the away game at Newcastle for a 0-0 you will crucify him for it, why the double standard?
If so poor and so predictable why couldn’t Newcastle win or ever really look like winning? They are not relegation candidates or even midfield fodder. They are top 4 challengers this year.
I really don’t know why you get yourself so worked up? Very strange behaviour for a grown man.
I never once said Newcastle were bad or easy to beat or that struggling to score against them was shameful. We wanted 3 points, they were happy with 1….in other words they succeeded today and we didn’t.
I gave them credit for having a game plan and executing it well. If you can’t give otherscredit that just shows poor character.
Lack of squad depth was evident today.
Lets hope Chelsea can do us favors on Thursday! We have massive games coming up against Spurs and United.
That was not the cause of anything, people are in their heads trying to explain away why the best defence in the league was the 1st team to prevent us from scoring all season whilst riding their luck at times and wasting time. It’s not that deep.
The bench needs improving regardless. Still disappointed Vieira didn’t get on but I guess Newcastle’s physicality counted against him. ESR would have been nice but too soon. The lack of options was glaring. Mudryk and another Midfielder I’m happy. Someone who could cover striker maybe move elsewhere further on lovely. Absolute perfection LCB that sees Cedric sold, he gets more game time which he deserves given how low it will be for us in most scenarios and we get a small fee.
yup looked at our bench and there were no game changers. Need ESR back and another attacker.
If the referee was intelligent he would have booked Newcastle more and given s penalty for the shirt pulling of Gabriel.
Box was extremely crowded, don’t blame the ref for not seeing it. I blame the VAR officials.
VAR will never give us anything that is easy to explain away. They didn’t give Martinelli the opening goal at United by their own rules and had to admit it afterwards. Clear and obvious exists so corruption can still exist, creating that grey area.
People complain all the time about a toe offside with the new technology but there is no grey area with it. It either is or isn’t sometimes that will be close to the margin but it’s still over the margin and you’re not relying on a linesman anymore or replays without lines. Fundamentally better.
Was that not a penalty???
Someone should please explain the handball rule?
I’m giving credit to Newcastle through gritted teeth. They were defensively very good and the few chances we had weren’t taken.
The amount of yellow cards impacted on the game negatively
No obvious stand out player for me but I thought Ramsdale was sloppy occasionally when under no real pressure
Deserve credit for their defensive display. Deserve a certain amount of commendation for their lack of ambition which seems nonexistent in media and even Arsenal fan comments. Not like we ourselves were considered a City or Liverpool before the season started. They are 1 point behind City and owned by Saudi Arabia.
You’ve lost me Angus
I gave them credit because their plan worked. Not good to watch I agree
Not sure how.
Deserve credit for their defensive display. Deserve a certain amount of commendation for their lack of ambition.
Which hasn’t seemed to be mentioned by the media or Arsenal fans by and large. Like us, Newcastle was not expected to be where they are. Yet one of us is getting credit for being dominated all game and hanging on for 0-0.
Would Arteta and Arsenal get credited if we play the exact same game as Newcastle at St James’ basically?
We should have had two pens , one for grab on Gabi and second bit harsh but we have seen them given for handball at the end. EPL should really follow what they did at worldcup for extra time. This will stop all this time wasting. I think we played well its just Neecastle just decided not to play and park the bus.
Newcastle was like watching Stoke at times 🤣🤣🤣not enough squad depth for us. Could easily have had a penalty at the end. Red was very poor but it’s not a excuse. Eddie should’ve scored but was a good save from pope
Both teams were wasting so much time and the ref was booking slightest fouls, game was not very good apart from the first 10 minutes. Went to crap after that. Oh well, 8 points in front and 14 ahead of our little neighbours!
We weren’t great but a cynical performance by Newcastle and a poor referee. Tactically Newcastle were good but the petty fouls and timewasting from kick off lowered my estimation of Howe as an exciting manager because he only came to spoil and get a draw. They will beat a lot of top teams but they are an ugly side and I hope they don’t make top 4. Ode had one of his poorer nights and Eddie miscontrolled or was muscled off the ball far too often – if Jesus had played we would have competed up front and I’m confident we would have got 3 points. No disgrace – we played whenever they stopped wrestling us.
Great comments guy
Shows how much we need Mudryk.
Not a bad point in bigger picture
Exactly. Jesus there would have given us options. A day we missed him so badly.
Baffles that we has no player on the bench to come change the game just those to close the game at the end. That is not a quality of side aiming for the title. When the first 11 find it hard, that’s it, nobody on the bench to turn to.
yup Jesus would’ve made a huge difference. i dont think eddie played poorly tho. Just wasn’t our night. We’ll need to make up the points by beating Spurs and United now.
Agree it lowered my estimation of Howe too. Also, Newcastle was not good you’re judging them by the previous standards. Judging them as a title contender and top 4 challengers they were atrocious and got away with one.
Disagree with Eddie. I doubt anyone could watch the game again and point to those things being excessive with him. The times I saw him muscled off was when there were literally 2-3 players blocking him after he beat another, Jesus doesn’t go through that he’s can’t phase through people like Vision from Marvel.
The game was primed for Jesus’ lower centre of gravity and dribbling ability at times but that has nothing to do with muscle. Even then there was only twice and once before 80 min that I saw that moment. To be fair Jesus would create other situations for it but again not muscle or muscle out at all.
Anyone tell me why Marquinhos is not being used as a super sub? Or if Ode not playing well then put on Viera who can score from 30 yards as we have seen!
Because no matter the hype he’s still raw and this was not the game for that.
Marquinhos is not ready.
The pull on Gabriell was 100% a pen
I just don’t get Var
It probably was but the foul that lead upto the free kick wasn’t a foul as he took the ball and got yellow carded .
Newcastle reminded me of Croatia in the world cup, well organised and hard to catch on the rebound. Having said that we were too predictable. There was little on offer besides the Odegaard and Saka show which Newcastle were mostly able to contain.
Croatia had someting going forward usually let down by their forwards. Newcastle don’t have a lack of forward they were way way way more predictable than us and timewasted for a draw. Lets have it right. We have not scored in our 1st game in 17 and people are calling us predictable when it came against the best defence in the league who played significantly more defensive than they normally do. Confuses me. Even then Newcastle were very lucky we didn’t score at some point, very lucky.
Probably deserved the 3 points but cannot complain with a good point against a well organised team .
Shame the game was spoiled for me by play acting from both sets of players and a weak referee who didn’t stamp down on it .
We might see those 2 transfers come in quicker now seeing how weak our bench was tonight .
Good thinking DK – could be a silver lining after all!
Some of the comments on BBC page are really funny. Both sets of fans seem to be having ago at the ref, and we can’t blame them.
There was one comment that stood out from an Arsenal fan, “When our plan A works, we are the best in the league and it’s worked almost every game this season, but when we need a plan B it simply doesn’t exist”
Giroud would’ve been handy in a game like today.
Yet Arsenal chose to sign another LW, instead of keeping the money to recruit Giroud 2.0 in the summer
I believe Arteta wants his LW to be always at full throttle, hence an intense one like Mudryk
it looks better in your head than it actually is. An average target man would’ve done nothing in this game. Playing to your strengths makes more sense. A more decisive Martinelli and we would’ve created better chances.
I meant someone like Vlahovic, who would likely not want to come because of Xhaka
Yes, Martinellii far from sharp and somewhat off the pace. Don’t understand why Tierney was not brought on to give him some space. I would have taken Xhaka and Zivchenko off in the final ten, and brought on Tierney and Vierra. A definite gamble, so it depends on how badly Arteta wanted the three points or whether deep down he was satisfied to consolidate with at least getting something from the game.
Agree. With that type of player would mean we would have to change our whole way of playing. A big target man wouldn’t be able to run around closing down opposition players.
Yeah couldn’t agree more
Crap……. Just give credit to Newcastle and forget this crap. They are in 3rd for a reason
There was one comment that stood out from an Arsenal fan, “When our plan A works, we are the best in the league and it’s worked almost every game this season, but when we need a plan B it simply doesn’t exist”
Utter nonsense. Newcastle is the best defence in the league. We failed to score for the 1st time this season, now level with City who also has failed to score once (Liverpool, although they drew 3-3 with Newcastle accounting for nearly a 1/3rd of Newcastles conceded goals.)
People say things like this and then facts get in the way and they are angry and defensive. Why not look into your opinion 1st before declaring something that doesn’t add up (directed at the BBC fans although you felt the need to share it)
Do City lack a plan b? Newcastle literally today when they got dominated. That is 2nd and 3rd. Should we go further down the league for the plan b?
Seriously a Giroud type of player would have given us serious options today.
The officiating was below standard, Newcastle was disgusting to watch what’s the real purpose of VAR if it can’t assist an incompetent referee.
Just hope am not sounding biased but I want to speak on behalf of neutrals, who pays their hard earned money to watch two teams that are in the top three , IT’S CRIMINAL
It’s funny how we can all watch the same game and see some things completely different. I thought Zinchenko was one of our best players tonight.
It’s not a terrible outcome. Newcastle are a quality side.
We need to learn and move on
He did the job defensively but we needed someone on the overlap. Neither of our three wing backs today are up to running forward and putting in decent crosses.
I would have liked to have seen Tierney for the last 20 and was surprised he didnt come on.
A healthy ESR would have helped as well. Imagine in six week’s time if we have Jesus, ESR and Mudryk (getting ahead of myself I know) to bring on for the last 20.
On another note – does Frank last until morning? I got a feeling Dyche is perfect for Everton.
Newcastle have conceded fewer goals than any other side in the League which is hardly surprising when they defend deep with 10 men behind the ball.Apart from high balls from set pieces they rarely threatened and played a brand of football that I would not pay to watch.As far as we are concerned,with Odegaard being nullified for most of the game we were unable to create many clear cut chances.I thought Arteta might have switched our wingers as our attacks were becoming predictable but he chose to stick with his “inverted” tactics with little overlapping from our full backs throughout the match.A draw is not the end of the World, against a side who took every opportunity to slow down any momentum we were building up by fouling and feigning injury..I thought Joe Willock was their most effective player and I was impressed by both our centre backs, particularly Gabriel who was immense in the face of the aerial threat which seemed the only attacking tactic open to the opposition.
They are not normally that deep and certainly do not normally drag the midfield back early for double-ups. Guess we should be proud of that. Odegaard caused them massive problems 1st half, less so 2nd but to claim they nullified is ridiculous given the joy himself and Saka had 1st half down the right.
How can you say we are predictable it’s getting annoying now (especially when you accurately point out why the game was disjointed), you already stated Newcastle are the best defence and we are still the 2nd best attack in the league. We scored 4 against Brighton 3 days ago who won 4-1 today.
I’m surprised that the writer didn’t even talk about the Gabriel push in the boss. That was more a penalty than even the handball incident. But Var even refused to review it.
Disappointed not to collect all 3 points but we still extended the lead to 8 points and you never know Chelsea might take points off Man City. Again emphasizes the need to sign two forwards imho to give the opposition something else to think about when the main front 3 are struggling. One thing I’m a bit miffed about is Viera not coming on when Odegaard is not having his best game. He is not afraid to take long range shots, there seems to be a slight reluctance to use him which I don’t get but we move on to the Fa Cup before the big one against our arch nemesis who will no doubt use the same tactics as Newcastle tonight but have a more potent frontline.
Can’t really believe people are saying Zinchenko as Xhaka had a poor game just to protect Martinelli.
While being super pressed, Zinchenko and Xhaka created 1v1 chances for Martinelli close to 4 times!!!! All he had to do was beat his man. He couldn’t beat his man even once today, Saka on the other hand even though he had 2 men on him each time, beat his men multiple times.
Obviously this has to be another reason Mudryk is being chased.
I’m not laying into Martinelli or blaming him, I’m just saying his decision making sometimes are still poor. His best attribute is that he’s a good finisher. Holds on to the ball far too long when a simple pass could’ve worked. Zinchenko basically drew Almiron out multiple times and him and Xhaka teed up Martinelli 1v1 vs Trippier.
Nelli couldn’t beat him once.
That being said, hope we get Mudryk in ASAP. None of that Vlahovic dirty talk. Get Mudryk and Felix.
Can’t believe a draw would get me do mad and have me feeling like it’s a loss.
That’s how very good we’ve become. Next we play Spurs. If we replicate tonight’s performance, we should be coming away with the 3 points because their defense is terrible