Arsenal fail to turn up against Crystal Palace leaving CL hopes in doubt

Crystal Palace have beaten Arsenal resoundingly at Selhurst Park this evening, casting our top-four hopes into major doubt.
We went into the international break comfortable, knowing we were sat inside the top four whilst having played less than those closest to us in the table, but after Tottenham overtook us in the table on goal difference thanks to a 5-1 win over Newcastle, and our team really didn’t rise to the occasion.
It wasn’t long into the opening half when we found ourselves trailing, when Conor Gallagher’s deep cross from near the half-way line wasn’t dealt with, with the forward knocking it into Mateta to head home from close range.
They then doubled their lead around 10 minutes later when Gabriel Magalhaes stretched to block the pass into Jordan Ayew who was then allowed to collect the ball unchallenged and cut back across goal before placing his effort beyond Aaron Ramsdale.
Our players were struggling to play out from the back, with Thomas Partey gifting the ball away on a number of occasions, Nuno Tavares showing a lack of composure and with the home side impressing with their own pressing game.
At the break the boss opted to replace the Portuguese with Gabriel Martinelli, but the change didn’t cause Palace any issues. It seemed as though every time we got anywhere close to getting a decent chance, our players would scuff it, with Martin Odegaard’s effort sticking in my mind as a crucial one that could have got us back into the tie midway through the second-half.
Arteta did try to take a risk in replacing Cedric with Eddie Nketiah, throwing men up top, but it just wasn’t to be as Vieira’s side maintained their composure, and when Wilfried Zaha ran dangerously at our defenders before spinning around and being brought down in the box to gift himself a penalty, all hope was gone.
I’m struggling to say that we wasn’t fully deserving of the 3-0 loss this evening, but have real angst in recalling Thomas Partey having to limp off the field, while Tierney being absent tonight was potentially costly also.
Will the loss hurt us more than potentially losing Tierney and Partey for the upcoming matches as we look to get back into the top four?
Patrick
60 CommentsAdd a Comment
Our players still can’t handle Palace’s physicality and the international break seemed to have broken Lacazette’s/ Partey’s focuses
A new CF and an old towering one are essential in the summer
What are you talking about, Lacazzette didn’t go for any international.
Nketiah did more than Lacazette ever did in the few minutes he was on and yet gets more criticism. Several times in the season he comes on and looks more of a goal threat than Laca. Nketiah has been called useless and many others and I can’t change anyone’s opinion about him but I am confident by the time Nketiah has retired from football he will be looked at as better than the ‘link up master’.
“Link up master” 🤣🤣🤣 have always said it Lacazzette to me is nothing special, what do you call a striker that can’t score goal
In addition to what you’re saying Lacazette is not a direct player. He is limited and always plays in a certain way I can’t explain.
The greatest mistake Arteta made during the transfer window is giving out aubamayang our only real striker without having a replacement, and to make matters worse he is too arrogant to give Nketiah a proper chance.
Thank you Kev, for spitting the facts, always.
Well I certainly did not see this coming. Having both fullbacks out was a problem. Missing sitters, soft penalty awards a fired up Palace and overconfidence proved too much. However unlike others I have not pushed the panic button thrown in the towel. This is the same team that went from last to 4th over 20 games. A timely wake up call. We still have the game extra and our top 4 prospects remain firmly in our own hands. Arsenal will get top 4
Yea well said guy. The international break obviously had a negative effect on Lacazette and Pathey. I also feel Matinelli ‘s absence on the left allowed Galatar massive freedom. The backline was extremely shaky today. We can only hope Pathey limping of ain’t another big injury considering he has bad records of injury. We also need Thieney back Tavares seem to have lost is confidence. Noe we must restore our lead back through our one game advantage with a must win in next match.
Yea well said Gai. The international break obviously had a negative effect on Lacazette and Pathey. I also feel Matinelli ‘s absence on the left allowed Galatar massive freedom. The backline was extremely shaky today. We can only hope Pathey limping of ain’t another big injury considering he has bad records of injury. We also need Thieney back Tavares seem to have lost is confidence. Noe we must restore our lead back through our one game advantage with a must win in next match
They’re too damn physical but we should have known. First half was bad, couldn’t even keep ball and string 6 passes together defense shaky and everyone should be blamed but i cant leave out this; Now this comes back to the obvious Xhaka, Laca average can’t effect the game don’t deserve to be starting every game in fact the can’t get into teams like Liverpool and City or Chelsea
Now u come to Tavares not putting in a shift so poor. Just not good enough.
What physicality GAI. Palace were superb from start to finish. Zaha was a menace all night, just having fun and pulling the strings all night. him,Gallagher and mateta were superb . Arsenal didn’t show up and palace was far the better side over the whole 90.
See how Zaha was running rings around our defense. That was what Sanchez use to do for us. He handled the ball with authority and beat whoever he wanted to. A shame he cost too much and we signed that overrated guy. Tomiyasu and Tierney were missed today but frankly speaking they are not game changers and wouldn’t have accounted for how tactically outclassed we were. I was looking forward to this match because this is one of the teams I believed could match us and they didn’t only do that but easily beat us. I still fancy us for top 4 but this should humble some of the folk who think they know better and don’t respect the opinions of others when the team is criticized a bit. I mean on analysis of the home and away match Crystal Palace are just better this season.
@kev. I know Zaha wasn’t playing for us tonight but it was a joy to watch such player at his optimum best and having fun doing it at the same time. Arsenal need a player like that. Martinelli is the closest we have but Zaha enjoy playing his football. Great win to Palace. Hope we bounce back the next match. If we don’t make top 4 it shows as always the manager nor the players can handle the slightest of real pressure. But I support til the end.
Arsenal is the only club Zaha steps up for consistently!
Please I need an answer to this, why did Arteta benched martinelli
Illness I believe .
Because he had played twice for Brazil in S America – the idea being to rest him and instead play ESR, who to be fair wasn’t close to being our worst player. Easy to be wise after the event though, and GM would have found it equally tough if Tavares was behind him.
What Patrick viera has done with Crystal palace is impressive, he has totally changed them from a team that defend to an attacking team.
Spot on 👍
With the resources he have at his disposal he have worked wonders. His style of play is quite good. And even when they lose the team is always a handful for the opposition.
👍👍
Saw a stat tonight that Vieria has taken palaces age down by 2.5 years and put their possession up by 10% in his time in charge ,all on a small budget ,punching above his weight ATM .
Complete embarrassment tonight ,once again no shot on target in the first half ,how many times this season as this happened .
I Thought it would be a tuff game but that was child’s play for palace tonight ,let’s hope nest game we can up our game .
Next game 🤣🤣 don’t be surprised if Brighton get a draw against us, and Brighton has been poor for months. Have said it before and I’ll say it again, if we don’t get top4 by the end of the season we should seriously reconsider giving Arteta an extension, we have been playing just the premier league for over 2 months now, palace are still in the fa cup and they had 7 player’s that traveled during the international break and yet they beat us easily, I know some will say I’m being negative but I still don’t believe in Arteta taking us forward
Ive said for a good few months now, get 4th, give him an extension, not, we should be looking for someone who could. We are/were in a great position to get 4th, spent more on the squad this summer than ever and that has to be rubber stamped with 4th. Not getting 4th now would need serious questions asking.
Our attacking play has been under question all season. We have a very poor build up, to slow, too deliberate and too predictable.
There have been moments when partey odegaard and saka have klicked … nothing comes down the left with xhaka … but basically no consistent threat at end … so moments of magic but defenses are not under constant pressure …arteta has got more organization in the team and a bit more effort but not the kind of physicality Beira has instilled in palace and not constant pressure in final third … and sadly that will never change as it’s his managerial style … if he gets 4th he deserves to stay .. I will b amazed and tip my hat to him … but if we want to progress it will need to be under new management
If we all have not noticed for the last 4 games or so xhaka have been hiding. We are playing with 10 players and not 11. Xhaka try to find space to not receive the ball and when he does is a quick pass to someone else so as not to make a stray pass. Xhaka needs replacing fast. Some will say he is playing more further forward leaving Partey as the DM, with him attacking. But he is not attacking, he is just taking up space on the field doing nothing. I think he likes it that way so he receives no red or yellow. But his play have been piss poor the last 4 games. We need a better central midfielder fast. Xhaka out.
Eddie was way more productive and offered the sense of having a CF than Lacazette would ever offer. Not just saying this because of today, but that’s his typical self. Dude’s been abysmal, yet “he works hard”, “lead by example”, etc, are the crappy stuff I hear about him.
Thought we lost this game in the first half. Palace were always going to be a very hard nut to crack, and once we were so lackadaisical in the opening period and trailed, I knew it was game over.
We came back way better in the 2nd period, but was already condemned.
Thought Odegaard was poor tonight, and so was Rowe. Poor defending and a blunt attack sealed the scoreline.
In our best year and after spending 150m in summer, Palace are just two goals away shy from us and conceded just 4 goals more. Meanwhile it didn’t take him 2years plus to achieve this, nor did he came up with his own players. He’s doing this with what he got. That’s phenomenal.
@Kaay
No, that’s managing…Arteta just got tactically outwitted. Ain’t the first time, won’t be the last. Not very hard to do. To me, his biggest weakness is being unable to or unwilling to teach his midfielders how to control the midfield.
Agree gunner!!!!!
Tactically outwitted explain how in detail?
Certainly wasn’t the two Tavares mistakes for the goals which were not tactics. What clear chance did they have outside those mistakes (one a set play) in the tactical master class? Guess it was the fact they limited us to no possession or lots of possession no chances? Except the chances we did miss. Maybe it was the juxtaposed against the 2 similar shouts we had. Genius. Like what he’s done with palace, a decent job, many tipped them to go down. They are not tearing trees though they’ll finish 10/11 possibly lower. If they kick on for Europe next season ok. Nuno did that wolves noone seems to care now. Wilder with Sheffield. We have the 5th most expensive squad with the 5th wage budget, spurs are 6th. Us two are fighting for 4th/5th, we are favs still btw and both of us are outperforming our investment currently.
👍👍👍
That’s why many wanted PV over Arteta. Experience, grit, and understands the culture better than Arteta.
And not to forget your excellent points;
1. Punching above their weight with squad he has
2. His influence (philosophy & style) took several months.
3. Yet some plead patience and rife with excuses about Arteta.
Arteta is one funny coach, the same players you don’t give playing time to, you expect them to be match fit when there’s an injury. I almost forgot we have lokonga and tavares.
That’s true even when we are winning he hardly give the fringe players a chance…
Why on earth did Lacazette get to play all game he was dreadful. We missed two good chances. Gabriel was horrific. We have no one who can run with the ball like Zaha does. Thought Lokonga and Eddie did well. Koyote got away with countless fouls. But we move on must beat Brighton on Saturday
Arsenal has Pepe but he is on the outer. There is nothing to say that, if Zaha was an Arsenal player, Arteta would select a player of his type.
The players were found out and so was our manager. Palace put together on a shoestring and they play with a great purpose. Vierra an Arsenal legend, a world cup and multiple league winner and probably shouldn’t have been overlooked as manager. Still hindsight a great thing. We floundered today with the inevitable slow build up football we seem to produce when we cant impose our style on other teams. Today was old Arsenal or at least post 2009. Horrible result.
We have been playing like this for a while now, viera made Arteta looked like an academy coach, if I’m correct I think we had only 2 shot on target throughout the match.
Vierra masterclass Lenohappy and a disaster class from ours.
No it wasn’t. We didn’t convert 2nd half but had we not a single Palace fan would of been disappointed at 2-2. Essentially Tavares cost us and when Palace gave us the exact same chances we failed score. Disappointing and our players still missed the chances but we were not awful in fact once Tavares came off we were easily the better team could of ended 6-3 to us if everything went in or got called as it did for Palace.
Pundits and even Arteta post match comments said we were second best all game.
Arteta said team was deserving of a slap today, his words not mine. Let’s be honest, we were outclassed, out maneuvered, and soundly beaten today. 3-0 was a fair reflection of the effort and passion we didn’t show today.
Tip your cap to PV and Palace, they punched us in the mouth and we had no answer.
@Reggie
RealTalk…
NY, it has been coming and it isnt the first and wont be the last. Naive football and we were exploited badly.
Went to watch the game with a mate. He said before it started he worried about Tavares, that’s Liverpool, Forest and Palace now where he put in a 1st half like that, bit worrying. Had we played the 2nd half like that I’d be worried but we were better. Smith-rowe/ode missed chances as good as palaces 2 goals and we had 2 pen shout to balance palaces 1 just didn’t convert or get the calls. Disappointing. We’re still favs but the cushion has gone for now. We’ll beat Brighton. Southampton will be very important. Really wanted to be a point above Chelsea going into to that game would of changed the context but such is life. No reason to be scared yet but it’s a race now.
We usually tend to play badly after international breaks but wow, that was one of the worst. My only hope is that MA holds his hands up to getting it wrong too! Tavares was a massive mistake (again). Although, I can’t just single him out. They were all poor tonight. Need to shake it off and get back to winning ways. Hopefully Partey is not too badly injured..
Please dont scapegoat Tavares (he has had his confidence taken out of him) because xhaka, Odergaard, White, Gabriel, ESR, Partey and Lacca were all as bad if not worse and the rest were not far behind.
Suggest you watch both goals again btw Palaces only two proper chances all game.
Except their only 2 clear chances came from Tavares they didn’t create any outside that and were completely dominated 2nd half after he came off. Watch the game again, you’ll see.
Was it though? Both goals I think can be laid at Tavares 1st half where the team weren’t completely at it on the ball, had we played like that 2nd half it would be awful. We didn’t though we were better 2nd half (could of been better still but we were better than palace were 1st half… Were either of esr/odes chances harder than Palaces? No. So it wasn’t that bad similarly were Lacas/Sakas penalty shouts any softer than zahas? No, you could argue zahas was clearest although there is little to no functional difference in the contact compared to Lacas just the position in the pen and the way it looked (what var should solve but doesn’t.) Disappointing result. Still favs for top 4.
Cedric, is slow (pedestrian) and easily read and a on fire Wilfred skinned him inside out: like xhaka; predictable and slow.. Partey had a absolute mare and it baffles me how a professional footballer cannot make a simple 5 yard pass to a team mate. Odegard wasn’t at it either as he tends to go awol when it’s a physical team imo. ESR and Saka huffed and puffed but again not at all fruitful. Martinelli tied when he came on but looked tired by his standards.
Tottenham hot spuds had a great c oh ole of days and now the advantage we had has diminished. We have a game in hand but we arguably have the tougher run in plus a game against Tottenham at theirs.
Talk about make it easy for yourselves. Not optimistic now about our chances of 4th.
palace just had
…Too much for us;)
We have similar runs still as chelsea is still a free hit with the game in hand. Worth noting we absolutely could beat Chelsea and then spurs are in a terrible position again. Just made the two United games more important than previous that is all.
Previously the MU was a free hit and the west ham was up against their Liverpool game. Now mu is up against their Liverpool and west ham is up against their away game at villa
Also worth noting we win the NLd and both United games would be free hits (won’t happen that way round, wonder why the NLd was delayed beyond the Chelsea game given Chelsea was called off later and they are in Europe/fa unlike spurs) where as if they won the Derby we just need 3-4 more points in the other games not 5-6 still advantage us just less so.
Actually it’s 3-4 for both in the NLd but it would still result in an extra free hit which would be mu on fixture difficulty (not that games align that way otherwise we’d of played Newcastle too this weekend or spurs would of played Leicester home which was their palace equivalent prior to the weekend.) Whu would of only been a free hit had we won today. Still you get the picture, less of a cushion still favourites.
WTF, I mean really, WTF!