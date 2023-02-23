Arsenal failed in 70m euros attempt to land Barcelona man in January

Arsenal remained keen on Raphinha despite missing out on his signature to Barcelona in the summer.

The Brazilian was one of the finest attackers in the Premier League, where he played for Leeds United and the Gunners battled to land him at the end of last season.

However, he chose a move to Barca, which was always his dream and the Gunners had to move on.

But as he struggles for relevance in La Liga, Arsenal retained their interest and moved to bring him back to England in January.

A report on Sport reveals the Gunners offered Barca 70m euros to bring Raphinha back to the EPL after failing to land Mykhailo Mudryk, but the offer was rejected and the player also wants to continue in Catalonia.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Raphinha was clear that his dream was to play for Barca and detaching the former Leeds man from the Spanish club would be hard.

It would also take some time before he wants out of there. Perhaps we need to wait until the summer for a better chance of success.

However, we must also target alternatives and not rely solely on adding the winger to our squad because there is no guarantee that we can sign him.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman interviewed after a Leah Williamson double helps England Women win the Arnold Clark Cup in style with 6-1 win over Belgium to make it 3 wins out of 3.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids