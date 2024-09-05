Arsenal failed in efforts to sign Bundesliga star in the summer

Arsenal was one of several clubs interested in signing Bayern Munich’s Kingsley Coman during the last transfer window.
The German club made the winger available for transfer, as he was no longer seen as a key part of their plans following the arrival of Michael Olise.
Coman is one of the most decorated players in world football, with league titles in Germany, France, and Italy, and a wealth of experience at the highest level.
Despite already boasting some of Europe’s finest attackers, Arsenal was still keen to add Coman to their ranks.
According to Fichajes, Mikel Arteta’s side was one of four clubs actively pursuing the Frenchman during the window.
However, none of the interested parties were able to reach an agreement for his transfer, and Arsenal ultimately signed Raheem Sterling from Chelsea instead.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Coman’s experience playing at some of the top clubs in the world could have been useful in ensuring that we won some trophies.
However, Sterling is also a very experienced player who has the added advantage of knowing the Premier League very well, so he is certainly a top signing by us.
He will make good use of that experience to bolster our chances of success.
