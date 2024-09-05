Arsenal failed in efforts to sign Bundesliga star in the summer

The German club made the winger available for transfer, as he was no longer seen as a key part of their plans following the arrival of Michael Olise.

Coman is one of the most decorated players in world football, with league titles in Germany, France, and Italy, and a wealth of experience at the highest level.

Despite already boasting some of Europe’s finest attackers, Arsenal was still keen to add Coman to their ranks.

According to Fichajes, Mikel Arteta’s side was one of four clubs actively pursuing the Frenchman during the window.

However, none of the interested parties were able to reach an agreement for his transfer, and Arsenal ultimately signed Raheem Sterling from Chelsea instead.