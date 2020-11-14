Arsenal accused of failing to “act with class” over Gunnersaurus sacking

I must admit that I am a bit baffled as to what is actually going on with Gunnersaurus, but it would appear that Daniel Quy has been sacked (or more correctly made redundant) after 27 years as the Official Arsenal mascot.

This has now been confirmed by a tweet on Daniel Quy’s official Twitter account published by his son, and accusing the club of not upholding the old Arsenal values.

This is his tweet in full….

Gunnersaurus – Time for some clarity and closure pic.twitter.com/sGqSb4T3q8 — Daniel Quy (@daniel_quy) November 13, 2020

This seems to clearly confirm that the original Gunnersaurus has been left out in the cold by Arsenal, and his gesture to give all the money collected to charity is very heartwarming in these difficult times.

BUT…

What is this on the “Gunnersaurus” Twitter page? It seems that our dinosaur was at the Emirates just 4 days ago, and was promoting the JuniorGunners packs which are being sent out to our younger members.

Back at Emirates Stadium today 👍 pic.twitter.com/NF7FcNWYhI — Gunnersaurus (@Gunnersaurus) November 10, 2020

So, the question must be asked; Who was in that Gunnersaurus suit if it wasn’t Daniel Quy?

I think we all need to know what is going on, don’t you?