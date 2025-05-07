Arsenal fall 2-1 in Paris to end hopes of Champions League glory

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by PSG in Paris this evening, as the French side reached the final with a 3-1 aggregate win.

Arsenal made a fast start to the game as they looked to overcome the first-leg deficit, but they could not capitalise on that to open the scoring.

They met a Gianluigi Donnarumma in great form, and the Italian denied them two solid chances inside eight minutes.

His saves seemed to affect Arsenal’s players, who now had to find a way to score against him, but PSG then grew into the game, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hitting the post with a solid strike.

If you want to beat PSG, you must overcome Donnarumma, and Arsenal had not allowed the atmosphere at the ground to affect them.

As the game continued, the Gunners began to struggle to get a foothold in the fixture, with Martin Odegaard disappearing and Thomas Partey also overwhelmed.

PSG would soon open the scoring with a stunning volley from Fabian Ruiz against the run of play.

Conceding the first goal in Paris was the worst that could happen to Arsenal, and they were happy the break came soon afterwards after surviving at least one more PSG scare.

PSG remained solid after the break as Arsenal tried to get the next goal, and the French side always looked dangerous on the counter.

When Arsenal found a way past the PSG defence, Donnarumma was equal to the task again, only for Arsenal to concede a penalty, but David Raya saved it.

It seemed to hand Arsenal some psychological edge, but it did not last as Achraf Hakimi scored a second for PSG.

Arsenal responded immediately through Bukayo Saka, and both teams had other chances to score again, but PSG had done enough to knock out Arsenal.