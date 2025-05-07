Arsenal fall 2-1 in Paris to end hopes of Champions League glory

Arsenal were beaten 2-1 by PSG in Paris this evening, as the French side reached the final with a 3-1 aggregate win.
Arsenal made a fast start to the game as they looked to overcome the first-leg deficit, but they could not capitalise on that to open the scoring.
They met a Gianluigi Donnarumma in great form, and the Italian denied them two solid chances inside eight minutes.
His saves seemed to affect Arsenal’s players, who now had to find a way to score against him, but PSG then grew into the game, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia hitting the post with a solid strike.
If you want to beat PSG, you must overcome Donnarumma, and Arsenal had not allowed the atmosphere at the ground to affect them.
As the game continued, the Gunners began to struggle to get a foothold in the fixture, with Martin Odegaard disappearing and Thomas Partey also overwhelmed.
PSG would soon open the scoring with a stunning volley from Fabian Ruiz against the run of play.
Conceding the first goal in Paris was the worst that could happen to Arsenal, and they were happy the break came soon afterwards after surviving at least one more PSG scare.
PSG remained solid after the break as Arsenal tried to get the next goal, and the French side always looked dangerous on the counter.
When Arsenal found a way past the PSG defence, Donnarumma was equal to the task again, only for Arsenal to concede a penalty, but David Raya saved it.
It seemed to hand Arsenal some psychological edge, but it did not last as Achraf Hakimi scored a second for PSG.
Arsenal responded immediately through Bukayo Saka, and both teams had other chances to score again, but PSG had done enough to knock out Arsenal.
Lewis skelly
Odegaard
Martinelli
These guys were pathetic today
Pathetic? Oh dear what a completely unfounded juvenile comment.
Missed our chances, mainly down to a superlative performance from their keeper, they took their chances and were awarded a piss poor penalty which Raya saved. Not much to criticise, we tried our best but in the end the opposition was superior.
Spot on GB.
Look, nobody can fault our effort tonight 👏👏👏 But, i cringe at our tactics. Its all or nothing. Stoke City and Tony Pulis, never won anything with long throws and dead ball tactics. Why do we think it was good enough to win a CL. I feel that we have a good team but it is under performing, in the intelligence stakes. The way we go about games is not ever going to win us anything. Louis Enrique is a world class manager and will lead this PSG team to CL glory and probably again next season. Spot on tactics.
@Reggie
Real Talk 👍🏾
Reggie, you confuse me!!
You’ve been going on all season about our sideways and backwards, then you post that we won’t win anything with long throws and dead ball situations.
So which one is it?
I would like to remind everyone of the other teams who were in the CL from the start and fell by the wayside.
To reach the semi final of the CL is not something that is easy to do, especially when one remembers the injuries we have had.
I saw enough tonight to think that we’ll be back again next season and with a positive summer window and a full squad to choose from, I’m already raring to go.
Ken, thats exactly what I am saying. Bead tactics that have lost us the league. Safe, slow, deliberate football. Relying on set play. Why, when tonight we go all gung ho and still our main tactic is Tony Pulis dead ball and throw ins to the box. Now be honest Ken. If any other team tried to win the CL with that sort of tactic, you would be on it. Over the two legs we were in coof the play for the majority but our tactics failed. And they will fail again. It was not CL football.
I’m still not clear though – are you criticising the sideways and backward play, or the set piece and long throw ins… or both?
As you and I have previously agreed, out midfield pairing of Partey and Rice are the main reason we have won games, so we’re obviously not just bypassing them using either tactic.
As for tonight’s game, I maintain that, without their keeper, we would have won it and the same goes for the first leg.
We have already seen off RM and only lost one game before the knockout stages, due to a controversial penalty – so I don’t agree with your suggestion that we couldn’t win the CL.
I can remember us winning games in our PL winning seasons with long balls. I can also remember us winning the FA Cup with dead ball kicks.
Exactly – it’s all part and parcel of the game of football.
Is it. Do Real, Barcelona, Bayern play those tactics to win?
Well Reggie, we went further in the competition than two of the three you mention and went out at the same stage to the other one.
Of course it is Ken. Earlier this season people were moaning about us scoring from corners, bet they would’ve been happy if we had scored a few tonight.
the story of the year – didn’t take chances and a few sloppy, stupid mistakes. Now I hope they keep their heads enough to qualify for CL next year. The way we are going, who knows…
We need to add maturity to this team, martinelli for me is not good enough, we need a striker and an energetic defensive midfielder, I personally think we overachieved this season. Arteta is a one way coach and hardly changes tactics. Very easily predictable. I hope he improves his way of handling matches. We might not win a trophy understand his management. I pray for the best, we must improve or allow the good lads win trophys with a better team e.g saka, Gabriel, and saliba
The match in its entirety (first and second leg) showed the level at which we are as a club.
We’re far below the best teams in terms of quality of play (tactics, players and coaching). This level is the best we can achieve.
In fact to some extent we’ve overachieved (going past an awful Madrid team).
And with our current situation in the league, things can get even worse.
So far it’s been a typical Arsenal season with Arteta at the helm.
We are not below the other top teams in most areas. The main issue we have is a lack of a cutting edge in attack.
Also, we have a relatively small squad with significant injuries through the season. We also have limited options off the bench.
Yet there we were in the semi final of the CL, having beaten the holders and favourites home and away.
Am I wrong in thinking we only lost one game before the knockout stages as well (maybe it was two) and finished in 3rd position?
So what level are you saying we’re actually at?
Yep, one game Ken. Away to Inter, who scored a penalty, which Mark Clattenburg said at the time wouldn’t have been given this season in England, as the ball came off the torso of Merino and hit his arm.
To be fair we also got some dodgy decisions go our way in the Champions League as well
“this level” Do you mean amoung the top four clubs in Europe?
1. Our defense struggled individually tonight
2. The long balls, Arteta ran out of ideas but I think that was the only way we created.
3. The mentality of the players, it’s like they’re checkers. The Saka miss, Partey Saliba, Skelly-Lewis all having some brain farts. Martineli, Odegard hiding. Arsenal needs winners
Disappointed… of course, but embarrassed or ashamed – definitely not. Their keeper had a brilliant night during a period of controlled play by us and PSG were dynamic in the way they scored. Congrats to them and I hope the lads recover from their disappointment to finish the season in 2nd
@ Suep, I have since most of your comments, I believe you are good with Arsenal underachieving, for a team like Arsenal it was embarrassing. This was the season we are suppose to take advantage of the weakness of some good teams and win something. Arsenal can be true winners if we become serious and not be happy with mediocrity
Mediocrity is not in my vocabulary or underachieving either
PSG was highly dynamic across the field for our Arsenal’s comfort and they deservedly won.
As Arsenal, I can’t fault the team. They gave it their best in the circumstances. Whatever could not be done, is a management issue and they are looking for a good left back to fix it.
Aston Villa put sterner test against PSG than Liverpool and Arsenal. Rice no where near his best. Ode as usual anonymous. Skelly an accident waiting to happen. Partey did not do anything special than conceding the 2nd goal which means his contract surely ends this summer. Zubi comes in. Arteta came with a plan to score in early minutes playing chaotic football. His words and what we saw didn’t match. Timber speaks volumes with his demoralized body languages in the match. Not that energetic. PSG did not have to worry much to win. That Madrid win made void and mortal by PSG back to back defeats. The future of Arteta at stake with his 6th year ending empty handed.
Someone needs to sit back and review this team from players to coaching staff, understand the missing link and fix it . If u let MA, he probably sign another left back. I still don’t understand how we have spent over 600 million pounds and we are still this short of players.
When we are ready to come to terms with the fact that Arteta is gaining experience on the job, the better for us all.
We were losing 1:0, and we went ultra attack like we were 3:0 under.
Arteta never coached even an academy to even watch to even grade his coaching. We were his first team, and it still shows 6 years on.
My gripe is he earns 15 million a year and has only an FA Cup delivered to him by quality players.
If you were a betting man, you would say this will be a repeat of more of the same next year.
He doesn’t earn that amount of money. He’s paid £9.5m per year.
He’s on £15m anually
Nope, £9.5m.
Fizzle, he coached the Man City team before joining us. Did you not know that ?
Great effort from the lads. Did find Arteta’s post match comments unnecessarily disingenuous. Better sort the obvious shortfalls over summer. And make Rice captain.
What I love about so much of post match analysis on JA is the flurry to use oodles of football speak to annihilate either Arteta or an array of underperforming players who were never worth their transfer fee in the first place. It’s the same Sh*t, different day syndrome
Bang on the money SueP. To think that this is only his second season in the CL, I would say he’s done well.
It’s been evident that we needed a striker, instead, we got an injury prone left back that has been in treatment room more than on the field. We needed a backup creator but sold one and loan out the other. A reliable and unpredictable left forward, we relied on predictable Martinelli and brought finished Sterling as his competition.
Anyways, they gave their all and I think luck brought them this far but ran against them this time around. Up next is Liverpool. I wish them luck there and hope Liverpool players forget their shooting boots at home so we could get something out of it.
He looked wiped out SueP.
I listened carefully to what he said and I really couldn’t disagree with anything he said.
Reading the different views, I think we’re going to need a completely new squad (apart from Rice and Raya) a new manager and new owners.
I just thought we were great tonight, despite the fact that mistakes were made.
We never gave up and to see how shell shocked the players were at the end, was so sad to see, along with MA.
Three games to go and then we’ll see what happens.
Such a sad feeling of what could / should have been.
If we played as well in the EPL as we have in the UCL we would be a lot closer to Liverpool. PSG have been touted as the best team in the Champion’s League yet we ran them close over the two legs. Put it this way, if we had Harry Kane we would be in the final imo. If we don’t sign a top striker this summer we could end up in the same position at the end of next season. My final thought, if there is a God up there please don’t let either the Spuds or Man U win a trophy.
Can’t fault the team for effort today, but we did not win the game. Style of play was a lot quicker with greater urgency to play forward.
If we had played all year at this pace we would have won the league.
This should be the end of boring, slow and wasteful artetaball.
PSG exposed our faults and weaknesses over the two legs. Besides a striker, we need to add players with more pace and creativity in the middle of the park.
Odegaard, White and Trossard should be talking to their agent about finding another club. All three should generate at least an extra 100M, money we need to re-invest into younger, quicker and more explosive players.
Rfrancis, if they are older, slower and damp squids, why do you think they would fetch at least £100 million?
Sorry, I meant 100M in Saudi money..
It’s just crazy how we’re expecting a miracle from a team that was never properly set up. How can you be in a race for the league, competing in the Champions League knockout stage, and your makeshift striker gets injured — yet you’re not even active in the January window? Not even a loan signing? That alone shows how serious we are as a football club.
To put it bluntly, we’ve definitely regressed as a club compared to two seasons ago when we played better, more entertaining football. This season, we’re just too robotic with our tactics. This whole inverting fullbacks (LB/RB) experiment is ridiculous. You see our wingers isolated against three defenders with no forward movement from the LB, the attacking midfielder, or the striker.
Ask yourself this: when was the last time our makeshift striker made an intelligent run that created a chance for himself? Our fullbacks are always tucked into midfield just recycling the ball — and that’s it. Enough of this nonsense trying to copy Pep. Create your own winning formula!
We were clearly a better team when our fullbacks overlapped. Saka, White, and Ødegaard were a dangerous trio against any team. As for Martinelli — the less I say, the better. How can a serious team hoping to win the league or Champions League persist with Martinelli in the starting XI given his performances over the past three seasons? All he does is run down the line and try to beat defenders with pace. Zero ability to beat his man in a 1v1 or offer any real threat. If I were a defender, I’d love to face Martinelli every day of the week.
And then there’s Raya. While a decent goalkeeper, he has serious flaws — especially in shot-stopping. DONNARUMMA & SOMMER!!!!! Showed you that ball playing isn’t first job of a goalie !!!! It’s not even second…Everyone is chasing that Pep-style keeper, and it’s getting ridiculous.
Players I don’t want to see next season:
Martinelli
Kiwior
Odegard
Tomiyasu
Carliofori
Jorginho
Am I only one who rates Calafiori?
I like him Dan. I’d prefer him in that spot to Lewis-Skelly who would be more beneficial in the midfield role he plays so well.
Yeah I agree mate.
Maybe he will end up in midfield again ?
Fantastic player but too injury prone… what’s the point of going through all these again giving our past records with injury prone players!
No Dan, I also rate him.
No. The physios rate him as great company to spend their days with.
The sides making last 4 of CL are getting habit of doing so regularly, giving themselves chances of finals and winning it – even Man City had to do the same.
Arsenal have definitely taken a step toward this year – we starting to look like we are in the right company among Europe’s elite, the performance against Real was streetwise and mature, we missed out on a final in home leg against PSG, even a 2-1 would have changed second leg adding more pressure on PSG. 2.0 from first leg would give been enough.
Love your analysis Adeski, but like most of us you are one eyed about the players you don’t want to see. My list would retain Califiori and Martinelli but would also move on Partey and Trossard. Neither will improve or give us much next season. Arteta remains by default. We can only give him the benefit of the doubt that he has learnt, will make tactical adjustments and have better luck with injuries, but this is probably only my glass half full moment.
Thanks Joe.s
Calafiori — I like him as a player, but he’s just too injury-prone. What’s the point of going through all this again and keeping a player who can’t stay fit for five games in a row? At some point, we have to be ruthless and stop settling for players who will hold us back. Heck, he got injured the first week we signed him — that says a lot.
Martinelli — I’m sorry, but he’s not up to Arsenal standards and needs to go. If we’re serious about winning titles, we can’t settle for players who lack real football intelligence or ability. It’s that simple. He’s better suited for a mid-table team that thrives on counters — and I’ll defend that statement any day.
Let me leave you with this: over the past three seasons, name one match where Martinelli has had an outstanding, game-changing performance. The only thing you can praise him for is his work rate and willingness to track back — but that’s secondary. His main job is to dominate defenders and create chances, and he consistently fails to do that. Again, if we’re serious about winning the league or Champions League, we can’t afford to settle for less.
Partey — I’d keep him for one more season, but start looking for a long-term replacement. Replacing a core player who dictates the tempo of your game isn’t easy, and we shouldn’t rush it.
Trossard — I’d definitely keep him. We need reliable squad players who can come off the bench and impact games.
Another potless season for Arteta, another semi-final loss on his record, it’s really not looking good for him long term, I can’t ever see him winning anything for us as he chucks the domestic cups every season to focus on two competitions we’re not good enough to win, time for a change but I’m afraid it won’t be happening anytime soon, as long he gets top 5 he’s safe, the owners only care about the money, no ambition to really win things, even Man. City in their worst season for years are gonna finish above us and win the FA cup, the spuds or United are gonna qualify for the champions league and win a trophy and Chelsea are gonna win the conference league, unbelievable! 😀
Dave, he’s hardly chucked the FA Cup this or last season. Poor finishing cost us against Liverpool and Man Utd. Also how can you say he chucked the League Cup this season, when we got to the semi final ? Do you honestly think he said to the players to go out and lose both games ?
Ken do you really agree with Arteta saying there was no better team than in Europe this season? We played out hearts out, but feels a stretch.
Yeah you can’t lose both games and say that
A great effort but the strategy was executed with hope more than guile and quality. We need to upgrade in several positions if we want to be consistently on a high level, winning big games, winning trophies. I don’t discount the injuries this season but even so, I am disappointed that we have for the most part been average at best. Of course there have been some great moments, like beating RM, but I just want the season to end with the hope we will remedy all our flaws in the summer.
one position needs changing more than any others I would say and that would be the manager.
Arteta’s post-match rant was classic. That guy has gotten to be so aggravating to me. He keeps yapping and we keep winning nothing.
I thought that he should get the summer before the last two months of games but he has to go because we are going backwards. The CL run was great but we are struggling in EPL and are playing absolutely boring football.
Transfer policy is a joke – huge spending but decreasing depth, a fixation on injury-prone wingbacks and no focus on scoring goals.
He is loyal to some players to a fault and totally closed to others who probably should be given a chance based on how some of his favourites are playing. Keeping Sterling at Christmas was criminal.
The team falls down when it matters most, we make a lot of dumb mistakes and our discipline needs to be looked at – sure some of the calls over the year were bad but we keep putting ourselves in bad positions.
Feel bad for MLS but his hand moved the ball.