Arsenal fall behind in race to sign coveted strike-target

Leicester City are believed to be the new front-runners to sign Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard this summer, with Arsenal also keen.

The Gunners were very strongly linked with a deal to sign the France Under-21 striker over the last 18 months, but decided to stick with senior pairing Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for the current season.

The Frenchman will only have one year remaining on his current contract this summer in North London this summer which will lead to further speculation on his future as the window draws nearer, and the club will surely be eyeing a replacement.

Edouard has long-been linked as a target for the club, but Arsenal correspondent Charles Watts states that we have fallen behind in the running for his signature, with Leicester emerging is most likely to sign him.

“From what I am hearing suggests that Leicester are the frontrunners for that one,” Watts told his YouTube followers.

Manager Brendan Rodgers was the man in charge of Celtic when they brought the striker to the club, and his presence at the King Power could well be the catalyst for the deal.

Edouard will also be entering into the final 12 months of his contract at the end of the current season also, and he also looks extremely likely to move on this summer.

Should Arsenal up their interest in the Celtic goalscorer?

