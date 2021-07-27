Arsenal fall behind in the race for Euro 2020 winner as Spanish clubs battle for him

Andrea Belotti is one of the strikers that Arsenal has considered signing recently as they continue to rebuild their current squad.

Tuttosport reported earlier that Mikel Arteta is targeting a move for the Torino striker who won Euro 2020 with the Italy national team.

He is one of the most reliable goalscorers in Serie A and has been so for a long time now.

Arsenal is rebuilding their squad and although they seem to have an abundance of attacking talents, the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah have missed their chance to stake a claim for a place in the team.

Belotti might bring more goals to the team but if Arsenal is serious about signing him, they have to act fast.

This is because Todofichajes reports that Atletico Madrid and Sevilla are now leading the race for his signature.

Almost every player wants to play in the Premier League and this probably gives Arsenal some advantage in the race.

But they will have to make a bid for him now or the others might steal a march on them.

Belotti will leave on a cheap transfer fee considering that he has entered the last year of his current deal and doesn’t seem interested in penning an extension.