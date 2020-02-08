Arsenal fall behind Manchester United in battle to sign top Serie A defender.

Arsenal faces an uphill task in their bid to sign Napoli’s Kalidou Koulibaly next summer.

The Senegalese defender is in demand and he has been a long-term target of Arsenal.

For a moment in the last transfer window, it appeared that the Gunners were close to sealing a switch for the former Genk man.

However, the reports turned out to be just rumours and the Gunners signed two other defenders instead.

Express Sports is claiming that Arsenal has their work cut out if they are serious about landing Koulibaly because they are not the favourites to land him at the moment.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United are the other English sides who are targeting the defender, however, the Red Devils are reportedly the leading side to land him.

The report further claims that Manchester United failed in a big-money bid to sign him last summer but they will return for him in the next transfer window.

United moved for Harry Maguire when Napoli refused to sell Koulibally to them, but they have struggled to find the right partner for the England man.

The Red Devils believe that Koulibally would become the perfect partner for Maguire and they are prepared to make the big money partnership a reality.

It is still very early and with a good four or so months until the summer transfer window, there is still time for Arsenal to get ahead of United in the running. Koulibaly would be a great signing, he is an experienced top class defender and I am certain he would be a success at the Emirates.