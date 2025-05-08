Arsenal Fall in Paris – Champions League Dream Ends at Semi-Final Stage

Arsenal’s unexpected dream of winning the Champions League this season came to a crashing halt last night in Paris.

PSG defeated the Gunners 2-1 in the semi-final second leg (3-1 on aggregate), ending Mikel Arteta’s side’s European campaign with a result that felt harsher than the performance suggested.

Despite creating more chances and enjoying over 70% possession during the first half, Arsenal failed to capitalise. PSG were clinical. After striking the woodwork early on, Fabian Ruiz opened the scoring in the 27th minute with a thunderous half-volley from the edge of the area following a poorly cleared free-kick.

In the second half, Arsenal’s slim hopes of a comeback were all but extinguished. After PSG missed a penalty, they quickly made amends. Achraf Hakimi doubled the lead in the 72nd minute, smashing in from close range. No goalkeeper in the world was stopping it.

Four minutes later, Arsenal finally sparked into life. A defensive lapse from the hosts allowed Leandro Trossard to deliver a low cross from the left wing, which Bukayo Saka swept home to make it 2-1 on the night. But it was too little, too late. With just over 10 minutes remaining, the chance of a miraculous comeback had slipped away.

Post-match, Mikel Arteta admitted the scoreline didn’t reflect the quality of his team’s performance over both legs.

“We deserved much more. If you analyse both games, the MVP has been the same player – the goalkeeper. The Champions League is decided in the boxes, and he’s won the tie for them,” Arteta told reporters.

Still, Arteta remained proud:

“I can take a lot of positives and I’m very proud of the team.”

But in the end, pride doesn’t write history—results do. And history will record that Arsenal came up just short of a first Champions League final in nearly two decades.

Liam Harding

