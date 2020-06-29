Arsenal falling behind AC Milan in the race to sign exciting youngster

Arsenal looks set to miss out to AC Milan in the race to sign RB Salzburg’s Dominik Szoboszlai as a recent report claims that the Italians are speeding up their efforts to land the Hungarian star.

Szoboszlai has emerged as a midfield target for Arsenal in recent weeks (The Express) and the Gunners are facing serious competition from the likes of PSG and Milan for his signature.

The Italians seem to be in the lead for 19-year-old’s signature as their next manager offers them an advantage over Arsenal.

Sport Mediaset claims that Ralf Rangnick is set to become the next manager of AC Milan and because of his history with the Red Bull organisation which owns RB Salzburg, he is set to beat Arsenal to the player’s signature.

He has reportedly told Milan that he would love to have the midfielder in his team for next season as he plots to make Milan a great side again.

The midfielder is valued at 25 million euros at the moment, however, Milan hopes that they can land him for 20 million euros.

Arsenal will look to add a few players to their team and the exciting talents of Szoboszlai is one that Arsenal fans will enjoy watching, but Milan looks to have stolen him from their grasp.