Arsenal falling behind in the race to sign La Liga left back

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Girona left-back Miguel Gutierrez over the last few months, but it seems that Manchester United may beat them to the 22-year-old, according to Givemesport.

Gutierrez has had an impressive season with Girona, who are very likely to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Several clubs have shown significant interest in the Spanish youngster, but it appears that the Red Devils are in pole position for the young man’s signature.

The left-back position at Arsenal does need strengthening, and that is why Gutierrez has found himself on Arsenal’s radar. However, there are some complications, including one that could see United fall away.

Girona is owned by the City Football Group, which gives United’s bitter local rivals Manchester City significant influence over any potential sale.

Additionally, Real Madrid, who sold Gutierrez to Girona, have a buy-back clause which they could, in theory, exercise.

Therefore, as things stand right now, it looks like this could be a difficult transfer for Arsenal to pull off when you take into consideration all the different aspects involved.

Just Arsenal Opinion

I have not seen too much of Gutierrez and have no idea how good he is or whether he is suitable for how Mikel Arteta plays, but if we are monitoring him and the club thinks he is worth pursuing then that is good enough for me.

