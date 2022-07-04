Arsenal falling behind Premier League rival in race to sign key target

Arsenal could miss out on the signing of Lisandro Martinez this summer as Manchester United continues to push to sign him.

The Gunners and United are his two main suitors, and he has told Ajax he wants to play Premier League football this season.

His demand means either rival will land him, and United is desperate to win the race.

The Daily Mail claims the Red Devils are prepared to improve on their initial offer, which is already better than Arsenal’s.

It remains unclear how much their next offer will be, but Ajax is holding out for £43m.

The report claims United wants to get the deal sorted on time so that he can join his teammates for their pre-season tour this weekend.

Arsenal is also expected to offer improved terms for his signature too, but it remains unclear if Mikel Arteta’s side will present the best deal to his current employers.

Just Arsenal Opinion

When you’re in competition with United for a player, you need to be prepared to spend a lot of money to outbid them.

Martinez likes both clubs, so it means they have an equal chance to add him to their squad.

We need to act fast, and the ideal thing would be to meet Ajax’s asking price and complete the transfer.