Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal falling behind Premier League rival in the race for Nathan Collins

Arsenal is set to miss out on the signing of Stoke City defender Nathan Collins after Burnley tabled a bid that the Potters may well accept.

Arsenal is one of several top teams who have been targeting a move for the 20-year-old.

The powerfully built defender is one of the best youngsters in England’s second-tier and Stoke has tried their best to keep hold of him.

Burnley remains convinced that he is ready to make the step up to the Premier League and they are insisting on signing him.

The Sun reports that they have tabled an improved bid of around £12m for his signature.

This offer is set to be accepted unless a better one comes in for his signature.

The report says Manchester United and Chelsea are two other top teams who have been tracking him.

Arsenal remains one of the best places for youngsters to develop and they are probably a better club for Collins to join at this stage of his development.

However, they will have to put in an acceptable offer for his signature for that to happen.

The Gunners have lost David Luiz, but they will welcome back William Saliba from his loan spell at Nice and he would be keen to become an Arsenal regular.

Posted by

Tags Nathan Collins

4 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. gerry burke says:
    June 11, 2021 at 5:18 pm

    here we go, BURNLEY beats the mighty arsenal to the signature of a highly promising footballer. bet nobody ever thought they would read those headlines. oh dear,oh dear.

    Reply
    1. Bk says:
      June 11, 2021 at 6:00 pm

      But how is it possible that arsenal seems to be in the race to sign every player (promising, average, good, world-class, rejects from higher positioned clubs)? Because I see a different one linked to the club every day.. am I missing something?

      Reply
      1. SueP says:
        June 11, 2021 at 6:47 pm

        It’s the silly season
        I’m guessing more authentic news will trickle out when there is actually something to report

        Reply
  2. Marty says:
    June 11, 2021 at 6:43 pm

    Before everybody gets carried away and says how can we lose out to Burnley for this lad is there any real eveidence that we were really interested in him. Any Tom Dick or Harry can write that Arsenal were interested in a player, doesn’t make it true though.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors
JustArsenal Top Ten UK Blogs