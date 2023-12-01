Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Arsenal falls behind Barcelona in the race for Belgian talent

Arsenal is among several European clubs eyeing a potential move for Arthur Vermeeren following his impressive season with Royal Antwerp. The Belgian player, often compared to numerous great footballers, appears to have a promising future.

Known for their interest in top young talents across Europe, Arsenal is keen on securing Vermeeren. However, they face competition from other clubs, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that Napoli and Barcelona are also in pursuit. Barcelona, in particular, seems to be leading the race for his signature.

While Arsenal is eager to negotiate a deal for around 15 million euros in the January transfer window, Royal Antwerp values Vermeeren at a higher price. The report suggests that the Belgian club is seeking 25 million euros for his transfer, potentially complicating Arsenal’s pursuit of the talented youngster.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Vermeeren is a superb talent and is just 18, so he has most of his career ahead of him.

Adding him to our squad now will make sense, but he will struggle to play and probably needs to stay at Antwerp for two more seasons.

After those two years, if he keeps developing well, he will be experienced enough to even be a starter for us.

Arthur Vermeeren

    1. You beat me to the punch Me2.I see we have now been linked with Fabian Ruiz of PSG but as he is 28 in April next I should imagine he does not suit the age profile Arteta is looking for.To be fair he is a highly skilled left central midfielder who would be a like for like replacement for Xhaka.

