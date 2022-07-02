Arsenal falls behind Manchester United in the race for 24-year-old

Manchester United is now leading Arsenal in the race for Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez.

The Argentinian was their best performer in the last campaign, and now he wants to change clubs.

Mikel Arteta’s side has been keen to make him one of their players over the last few weeks, but they have been struggling to find an agreement with Ajax.

The delay has opened the door for United to join the race, and they are now ahead.

The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal offered £34m plus add-ons up to £38m, but the Red Devils have offered 35.3m plus guaranteed add-ons to £38m.

They also have the advantage of Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman is their new boss, and he managed Martinez at Ajax last season.

Martinez is a top player, and he was never going to be easy to add to our squad.

We must now pay the highest sum to win the race for his signature because United will push us until the end.

The defender will be happy if he ends up at either club, so it is left to us and United to make him see reasons why he should join us after we have reached an agreement with Ajax.

