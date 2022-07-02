Arsenal falls behind Manchester United in the race for 24-year-old

Manchester United is now leading Arsenal in the race for Ajax defender, Lisandro Martinez.
The Argentinian was their best performer in the last campaign, and now he wants to change clubs.
Mikel Arteta’s side has been keen to make him one of their players over the last few weeks, but they have been struggling to find an agreement with Ajax.
The delay has opened the door for United to join the race, and they are now ahead.
The Daily Mail reports that Arsenal offered £34m plus add-ons up to £38m, but the Red Devils have offered 35.3m plus guaranteed add-ons to £38m.
They also have the advantage of Erik Ten Hag. The Dutchman is their new boss, and he managed Martinez at Ajax last season.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Martinez is a top player, and he was never going to be easy to add to our squad.
We must now pay the highest sum to win the race for his signature because United will push us until the end.
The defender will be happy if he ends up at either club, so it is left to us and United to make him see reasons why he should join us after we have reached an agreement with Ajax.
3 Comments
If he doesn’t want Arsenal first, then pass on him and move to the next target.
Arteta said he only wanted players with “the right mentality.” A big part of that is wanting Arsenal, desire to play for the badge, not settling for Arsenal.
Saliba commented he wanted to return to Arsenal, to play and show the fans what he is capable of producing.
That is the “right mentality” does Martinez prefer Arsenal or would he “settle” for us and the wage increase in the PL?
Let’s rebuild with players who actually want Arsenal and play for the badge, not more mercenaries.
Spot on Durand! I rate Martinez and would he happy
if he decided to join Arsenal but if his preference is to
be reunited with his former manager than so be.
At £40M + AFC could easily address both the DM/LB
with quality players. I personally would love to see MA
turn there attention to Onana/Doucoure @ DM and
Grimaldi /Raum @ LB.
Doucoure/Grimaldi would be the cheaper alternative
but my personal preference of Onana and Raum would
still be around the same cost as Martinez.
The best way to tell Arsenal is not interested in a player is when they keep increasing their bids by £1 so other clubs get to know about the player in question.
Where they’re serious with any player, they just do a Vieira!!
We can safely tell Martinez is now history to MA ……. he’s on to other targets ….. the 15-17 year olds haha