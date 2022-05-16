Arsenal falter as Newcastle earn the deserved three points

Newcastle has beaten Arsenal by the 2-0 scoreline, enjoying being the better team for much of the match., leaving us with diminished hopes of a top-four finish
It wasn’t the greatest start from our side, with the home team enjoying strong spells in possession with us being pushed back into our own half for much of the early exchanges.
Our defence was having to work hard to keep us level, and it felt obvious that we were in for a long night when Ben White was caught out and picked up a yellow card inside the opening 10 minutes.
We really had to weather the storm as we failed to find much composure on the ball, and a big save from Ramsdale to deny Saint-Maximim kept things alive for us. It worsened for us when we lost Takehiro Tomiyasu to injury also, but we eventually went into the break relieved to still be level.
Unfortunately the second-half only moved to get worse for us. While we did have a few chances, we were forced to take many of our shots from distance in what proved to be a relatively easy night for Martin Dubravka.
Ramsdale kept our hopes alive with a number of strong saves, but he had no hopes of stopping the initial goal, with Ben White failing to deal with the low-driven cross, clipping it into his own net.
We brought on Martinelli and Lacazette in hope of freshening up things in attack, but there was little improvement despite the hard work of the Brazilian, who was maybe trying a little too hard to force it.
The game was dead when we were hit on the counter-attack, and while Ramdsale managed to block the shot from Calum Wilson, the rebound fell to Bruno Guimaraes and he guides his shot beyond two Arsenal players to score.
Despite having an extra six minutes added to the 90, we simply couldn’t get close enough to the Toon goal, and didn’t deserve any more than we got after that performance. Ben White clearly wasn’t ready, either because of a lack of training or simply because he wasn’t at 100%, and our struggles allowed our rivals to build up their confidence, and they deserved every part of it.
Well done Newcastle, but on our part, that was simply not good enough.
Tottenham only need a point against Norwich next week to beat us to fourth, so our CL hopes are dead and buried.
Patrick
2 of the most important games of the season and we lost with 5 goals with no goal scored.
2.5 season no top 4 with many transfer windows. 6 months with one transfer window boom top 4, top manager
I said the timing of Arteta’s contract extension was a PR move.. it was just the perfect time 4 wins and 4 points clear off spurs everyone was positive because they know losing top 4 to spurs was a huge possibility. Imagine giving him contract extension now after this season is ending that would have been worse
Perfect timing for what ???! We were already in EPL for sure. Perfect timing for the hope to get into the top4 bevause of a better mood ?! Thats not serious
Spot on Stephanie
Outplayed by Newcastle.
Mikel the magician. Only 4 more years of this manure. Another Edu masterstroke!
Stay quiet, you are the minority that see the flaws.
Why stay quiet about a manager who created the flaws?? Sounds like a good business model if bankruptcy is the game
what are the positives ? Yes a younger squad, thank god and a 5th place mote or less the exact one our budget and wagebill should place us. So no magic here for the moment. Kust an average + achievement compared to what we are supposed to achieve…
The truth is we have been better than this for most of the season, but typically Arsenal of the last 10+ years we bottled it again 🤔.
The players will get the manager sacked again that’s for sure, they was shite today, but it’s not their ability but their mentality AGAIN.
The manager is culpable of this also.
We still have an outside chance of 4th, which if we had said that after the first 3 losses of the season we would be content. But the lack of belief in the team is shocking regardless of how young the team is…
I feel like we are further than ever to challenging for the title and no new manager or present manager will change that for years to come…
The rot started years and years ago, and we are reaping what we sow……..
Arsenal really got cooked and burnt today. If there was any match to prove we don’t deserve UCL then this was it. Player wise the Newcastle team isn’t that quality but their fighting spirit is so strong like a world class team. I’ve now realised missing out on UCL will be a blessing in disguise due to the many flaws we have. Some players in midfield and defense were exposed today but I won’t go into it. When you don’t have a press-resistant midfield you will yield under pressure and it’s as simple as that. I am ashamed as to what I saw today. Its as bad as the 4-4 or maybe even worse.
Blessing in disguise. You guys are so pathetic. One minute you are praising arteta the next you are finding excuses for him when he fail. Just pathetic
You need to read and understand. I’m not finding excuses for anybody. The way we play we would’ve gotten exposed in the UCL. It will be a blessing in disguise because it will open his eyes to stop overrating the likes of Xhaka, a certain defender and others.
So you can easily mention Xhaka but you can’t mention the certain defender because maybe I guess he is English? In this very game I saw you don’t have to call any player out but the entire team led by the manager cos Newcastle played like they were the ones needing the three points to qualify for champions league
As Alan Hansen used to say you can’t win anything with kids!
Seriously though you could call rhis a remarkable fransitional year for us look how many summer signings we bought and how many players left? We could argue we exceeded expectations this year?
It’s the fact we capitulated against spurs and then didn’t turn up tonight. I think we need to spend big again this summer and bring in some old heads now who have some experience to lead this side and continue to mentor the youngsters.
Xhakas interview wow!! Vert outspoken but brutally honest and what needed to be said, did he actually play okay and fight tonight? As he seemed to be blaming the others.
So everyone saying Arsenal don’t deserve champions League?
I wonder if they will say the same about spurs if arsenal and Norwich both win on Sunday?
Stranger things have happened
I really don’t have an inkling for Tottenham, but they won’t bottle it. The coach will make sure of that.
Losing the fourth place is very disappointing, but at least we’ve made a good progress. Arsenal had actually thrown in the towel in January transfer window, so I’m not surprised about the fifth place
I’m just worried that Magalhaes and Saka wouldn’t extend their contracts in the summer because we’ve lost UCL
We were not supposed to lose 4th place. Our competitors in Man Utd and Spurs have been poor all season. Even the likes of Leicester and West Ham have been inconsistent. If we can’t do it this season we might struggle next. 4th could’m really boosted morale. I feel even nature wants us to get 4th but we still bottle it.
Arsenal clearly prioritized their budget over the fourth place. Because they decided not to sign a new CF in January, despite being unable to score against Burnley at that time and having two departing CFs
I doubt that because looking at the form of the other clubs Arsenal must’ve belied 4th place was achievable in January and they even tried to sign a striker in January despite not going all out.
GAI, was really the CF the issue or the thin squad, particularly in defence?
To me the only mistake in the winter was letting Chambers go. I feel Laca and Nketiah did a pretty good job but we currently don’t have 4 fit and reliable defenders to play in season decisive games. Tierney (predictably) out, Gabriel, White and Tomi not 100% fit and there’s no back up. Tavares did well today fair to him but there’s no back up.
Very slow progress
8th place
8th place
Probably 5th place
Slow but the trend is upwards
There is no trend in one observation!!!
What is this progress of which you speak? Is it going from relegation zone at the beginning of the season to having a sniff of 4th place but loosing it in a gutless fashion?
We’ve moved up from the eight place last season to the fifth
Error, what progress. Top six. Whopppeeeee, yeah, we have won the lottery. Arteta for life. Pathetic
Top five. It’s a good progress, since we finished eighth last season
GAI we had one game a week do you think this team lead by Mr Bean would have got 5th had we been in Europe? Come on you know better than that.. I know you like Arteta but he’s useless.
Maybe Kev, we’d never know. Let’s see what would happen after Arteta signs his own CF in the summer
i’d rather the club sack arteta in the summer.
that is the wise thing to do.
I don’t care if he signs the entire Liverpool team mate his football is p*ss poor I’ve seen enough of Arteta tactically clueless he’s had enough excuses and spent 250 or rather blew 250 mil we are nothing more than an experiment under this geezer.
What did we create tonight that “artetas own CF” would feed off and make the difference?
If we don’t create any clear cut chances than we are always going to struggle
GAI it needs a CF and an absolute miracle. Because if you haven’t seen this season we play crap football, you dont understand football. Arteta has gone through goalscorers like confetti and made them sterile.
Absolutely agree. We dont bave to forget that spurs, man u and west ham all had european cups. We were very lucky to beat west ham that had many players out,. We got out of almost all competitions very early. Time to prepare games, and still some awful managing that shook the team like that lokonga in only DM and xhaka left back…
Yeah we made progress. Lost 13 games last season and lost 13 this with a game to go. I can assure you it will be 14 next Sunday at Goodison park if Everton needs that match to stay up. Progress indeed
since arteta came spurs played their last CL
game, dropped out of the top 4, sacked
mourinho, hired mason, mason left, hired
nuno, sacked nuno, hired conte and then
have now gotten back into the top 4 whilst
people still think finishing top 6 is successful
Suddenly it’s a progress playing finishing 5th with no earopean football.. Emery was skinned for that and that was with players you guys tagged as deadwood
Emery was booted because he was ridiculed by the players and the fans
You actually think we have made progress? In a season where Chelsea is inconsistent, Manchester United are Disunited, Spurs had to change manager mid season to have a headway and West Ham got stretched by their European run and you think you made progress finishing 5th without any European distraction??
Arteta is learning on the job so I guess its not his fault but it is Arsenals fault for giving and I.T student the job of a full professional……. Arteta should learn the trade elsewhere as Arsenal is bigger than him and we the fans deserve better. Next season might even get worst considering the kind of investment this Newcastle team will make with the money of their new owner at their disposal
Saka is overrated and not good enough for a team challenging for honours. He is a squad player
😂😂😂 needed a laugh after tonight’s disappointment thanks
GAI. where is the “good progress”? Arsenal lost to Crystal Palace, Brighton, Southampton, then two good wins, a six point turnaround to Spurs and now a loss to Newcastle United. Arteta didn’t have the distraction of the Europa League and supposedly hasnt lost the players, as Emery supposedly did; yet here Arsenal again suffers another end of season collapse!
Major surgery is required to this squad (upgrades and additions), because all other teams will strengthen and Arsenal will be competing in Europe, as well as the League and two cups. The Club has put faith in Arteta as the manager to take Arsenal forward with a new contract, now the checkbook has to come out for players both within and without. Otherwise another season of excuses awaits.
Naive, gutless, clueless, leaderless and ineffective.
Indicative of AFC under stan for far too long.
Another bad day at the office, we will have to take it into the chin top 4 gone, Europe league here we come
Why is it that whenever this rookie coach of ours get an applause…he looses three games in a roll.
He won manager of the month and he losses three match in a roll.
He was given contract extension.. now he has lost two match back to back.. definitely Everton will make it a treble.
Yeh and how that will effect our premier league position and lack of quantity and quality of team/squadresources..
Absolute bottlers.
…and Arteta just got a new contract. Sigh
TRUST THE PROCESS.
Error what progress. In 4th and give it up to who, our biggest rival. So pathetic. Need a proper manager. Arteta out. Oh wait, I have to wait 4 years before.
I am so sad.
I need a break.
Supporting this Arsenal is not good for the health
It’s about desire and the will to win……🤔
Where was it Declan?
It reminded me of the Emery season. All there to be won but came away empty handed. And I’ve bleated on about an improved mentality. That went up in smoke tonight?
Apparently Arteta has changed the culture of the club they said after the fa cup win
Could be Kev82
SueP, and apparently the players still support the manager and haven’t downed tools. This in a season where Msnchester United, West Ham, Leicester City and Everton have had underperforming seasons and the Newcastle United project has just begun.
It’s also about spending 250 million on 12 players in 18 months and quite clearly not being good enough Same goes for this manager .
But you never know Norwich might beat the spuds so ill leave my criticism until the last day
The truth is, the better and hungrier team won on the night.
We weren’t expected to get top 4 with this team, esp after the first 3 games, so let’s take a lot of positives.
It;s been a season of high’s and low’s for sure. Our young players will have matured and we can only hope that we are backed financially next season to bring in quality signings to make a real push for top 4 next year which will be tougher than ever.
Very frustrating indeed, but ultimately, we fell at the very last hurdle. Let’s get behind the club and the team and come back next season stronger.
COYG
There are no positives for me. I watched a gutless team coached by an uninspiring manager. A real disgrace tonight.
How was the journey back from Newcastle?
I’m still on the train
Every negative thing Gary Neville said about Arsenal was absolutely true. Even with the advantage of fewer games they simply were not good enough – they could not cope.
I don’t care who they sign because they will never be good enough.
Stick to the Europa League – leave CL football to the big teams.
Yes, Gary wasn’t deluded after all!
No Sue he was 100% right!!!!!
White Gabriel Pepe Nketiah Laca Xhaka Elneny Cedric and if we don’t win EL next season Arteta all out
Gutless no fighting spirit. Missing out CL maybe ground a lot of players and show them and Arteta that they really are not as good as they think they are.
We Need a a solid CB
Pace and power in CM & AM
all out goal machine CF
And that’s just to start
If we couldn’t win games like this one when it’s important, then we don’t deserve the UCL. Sorry I ain’t sugarcoating shít tonight.
Arteta and all the players should be ashamed of themselves. After that terrible performance against Spurs, then to drop this stinker.
Ah well, my tradition of not watching Europa League will continue next season.
Eddie, without major surgery the results for Arsenal in the Europa League may be soul destroying, so you may be right to change channel.
We ain’t ready for champs league. Not getting anyone in jan cost us. Inexperienced team and manager. We had hope but quickly became hopeless…
Gutted but used to this….
A terrible performance no doubt. The lack of squad depth, in particular, has hurt Arsenal.
Lack of management depth also david
In my view it is squad quality rather than managerial ability. When one considers the squad depth the options are very limited. We have only true creative midfielder and the other two, Xhaka and Elneny, who are senior players are clearly not top class.
There are weaknesses in several other areas in the team as well so that when our first team players are unavailable it is really difficult to find solutions.
I have said before that Arteta has very little margin for error and if we made the top four he would have to be considered one of the best managers in Europe with this squad.
Well David, i dont!!!!!
So, lose because of quality problems? Is our squad less than newcastle? Less than brighton? Even less than tottenham?
Is this what Arteta was given new 3 years contract for. I feel so sorry for every arsenal fans that see us play live every game.
Rubbish!!!
I’m not saying Newcastle wanted it more than Arsenal – I’m not a mind reader. But they played like they did. From the opening whistle to the final one. That hurts more than the loss tbh.
Insipid performance. Wow.
Voyageur, Newcastle United players are playing for their football careers; new contract or sold.
We can be more confident about Norwich beating Spurs than us beating Everton.
In one way it is good that we have not made it to Champions League as we are not that good.
The biggest problem that might come up for next season would be signing good players.
No Jesus or Dybala but worse would be no Saliba, Gabriel and Saka.
Only good thing that came to me after this game is my wife and I were planning a small trip, and she wanted to go this weekend and I was opposing that idea. At least that debate has been put to bed. Thank you Arsenal for saving my marriage.
I don’t know if our club is hunted by some curse, why is our players always plagued with injuries.
Partey was ever present in Atl.madrid line up until he joined us.
Tierney
Tomi
And several others…..
And what is going on between Arteta and pepe.
It’s really a sad night……I don’t even know how I’m going to face my colleagues tomorrow.
The most annoying part is the fact, that we ain’t even going to win the damn Europa and Thursday nights might cost us of top 4 again next season, I mean we never made it when we play once a week, how are we going to make it with Thursday night.
Being an Arsenal fan is really like standing next to the last bus stop before hell.
Am so sad guys
Arsenal can’t score goals and Nicholas Pepe can’t get off the bench onto the field!
I fear the way Man United have wasted 3 years with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is how we’re about to waste our years with this rookie of a manager, like how the hell do we want to work with this for Christ sake?
How can one not even see that he’s not good enough? Someone who rejected Guimaras in January, is that a coach?
I’m sick to my stomach!! What sort of painful rubbish is all this for goodness sake?
There was newcastle who were playing for ucl spot, and arsenal with nothing to play for….no heart, no desire, no passion, no will….a painfull game to watch…arteta cant motivate a guy to run for his own life…pls dont start with that thing Arsenal had been overachived because there is a lot of investment, a lot of incredible players who we let leave for nothing, as auba, and we lose the ucl spot against teams with obvious lesser squads.
We dont deserve anymore than what we have.
Physicality and speed. That’s our problem
Why did I expect any different? We never show up when it matters, we’ve screwed this up spectacularly, yet I’m told there have been improvements!!!
Tonight proves 2 things:
1)We’re not good enough
2) MA isn’t good enough… and we have 3 more years of this shite- god help us all! #Embarrassing
I second that Sue 👍 why is a club the size of Arsenal going down a youth project with man city’s ex assistant manager? The club has next to zero ambitions and the sooner people who are behind this project wake up to it the better. Kroenke/Vinai/Edu/Arteta out!
Kev.. we’ve actually become the Spuds 🥺
Disgusting Sue 🤢 there is people who think because we have gone from 8th to 5th this season that’s progress don’t they realize we have been playing one game a week season since January? The football is atrocious and yet they are still making excuses for this Manager! And there’s teenagers telling us lifelong fans to go support someone else because we want better 🙄 be patient they say haha we’ve been waiting since 2004 😑
And now squad depth has been mentioned – whose fault is that??
All on Arteta Sue and if your Arteta out then it must be bad because you are more usually composed than all of us on here.
The board must see something completely different to us, Kev.. loving the calamityville comment 😉
Nah Sue they were never ambitions to begin with they gave the clown a new contract based on the fan boys love for Arteta.. after all the Emirates has a better atmosphere than ever before. Let’s be honest any other top club would have booted his arse out the door ages ago but at Arsenal he gets a new contract you couldn’t write it. Haha I knew you would Sue 🤣
Ambitious*
I doubt any other top club would’ve even looked at him, Kev. It’s so good I may use it 😉😄👍
Sue there has been people online that said we had to sign him to a new contract before Real Madrid or PSG came knocking 😂😂 you’re welcome to use it 😉😄
Couldn’t get tickets, Kev – believe me I tried 😄 glutton for punishment! Something tells me there will be some on the exchange tomorrow… 😉
Omg Sue your a warrior I wouldn’t put 5p into that club 😂 I don’t know a lot of fans still think he’s an elite coach and with new kit coming they will arrive in their droves 😆
I completely agree with you both unlike other there were few fans here who tried to raise the standards we are aiming at this club but they were opposed and shut down by so called Arteta lovers…I have seen the shxt thrown at Dankit for last month or so.
Because Arsenal is not Man City, Liverpool or even United, probably not even Chelsea. People are deluded if they think we are at that level. United will probably spend £300m in the summer, we will spend half that. Man City have already signed the best striker in the world, whilst Arsenal are hopeful that an American goalkeeper, a 19 year old Scottish full back and Marquinhos, no not the world class centre back everyone knows, the other marquinhos will help us win the league.
Please get real all of you
Atid why don’t you get real Artetaball is a snoozefest the football is shocking even Graham Potter would have Arsenal playing better football.
Sue, some are saying we never expected top four and this season is an improvement. For me this is right up there with some of the dross I saw us play in the 70’s. MA is not the answer, never has been. Imagine what Eddie Howell could do with us. Poor on so many levels but get ready for the Arteta lovies who will wheel out the excuses.
I’m tired of reading all the excuses, Dennis – he’ll come good, give him time he’s still learning blah blah blah.. it’s never his fault – it’s laughable!
If I’d had my way he’d have been shown the door when we bowed out to Emery!
I’ve seen more than enough, get him out!
And honestly, there are no positives at all.
If Arteta had swallowed his pride, he could have sorted out the issues with Aubameyang, kept him till the end of the season and get a replacement in he summer
But no, Arteta’s ego writes cheques, his body cannot cash.
I disagree.
You all have opinions. It does not make it true. Of course, there are positives.
The problem is that Arsenal lack sufficient quality and squad depth.
Now that’s a huge problem David, but you also left out the manager. And isn’t that one problem too many?
I’m squirming right now, Skills! One last chance and we played like it was a training session.. yet some said it’d be ok as the Barcodes had nothing to play for!! You couldn’t make it up!! It’s MA’s job to get the best out of them and he’s failed miserably. Getting spanked by the Spuds was the lowest point of our season and now we’ve just handed the CL to them.. absolutely livid!!!
Also, this club has lost its identity. at this crucial stage, we needed the former players like Berkamp, Henry to advise these young players.
They needed to know what it means to wear an Arsenal shirt.
They needed a psycologist.
Holding was running up and down like a headless chicken against spurs till he got sent off.
Tomiyasu should have played at right back in that match.
This club had a chance to replace Wenger by Klopp. But Wenger felt, it wasnt time to go.
If the board had shown some balls then, they could have forced Wenger to step aside and brought in Jurgen Klopp.
Klopp went to Liverpool. and we know how that panned out.
We move to the next.
Maybe Norwich can win against spurs and we win against Everton.
It is football. Anything can happen. lol
We can’t even be bothered to turn up against the Spuds, what hope is there against Everton? MA will probably do his former team a favour just to end the season in style 😉
Biggest problem for me is Arteta and his cronies have allowed the spuds to embarrass us and that is in the unforgivable category.
I cannot believe there is still people defending this fraud of a manager the excuses he gets and God like status is bewildering. The football has been trash since he arrived when we win games we’re usually hanging on and when we lose we lose heavily with no commitment or passion and all we hear this is a young squad – young squad by design this is Kroenke Edu Vinai and Arteta’s project it’s the blind leading the blind and if anyone thinks this team is on the up you will be sorely disappointed come next season the only reason we had any chance of top 4 was that we had basically one game a week and everyone around us was crap. Thursday – Sunday again trust the process yeah right 👌
Lol Kev I would have posted something similar but I’ve been doing that all season and been getting grief off the Arteta love boys so I’ll let you get that tonight😂😂 ,saves me waking up tomorrow and having to respond to them ,but GL mate 😂
Couldn’t care less Dan I’m entitled to tell it like it is.. most of these Arteta fan boys are teenagers I’m a 40 year old man and won’t be told to do one by some whippersnapper. This team is a shambles and the sooner people realize that the better.
My man 🤜🤛
Like I said I would have joined in but for Me I would rather have a laugh now because I’ve lost all serious interest in our club ,it’s turned into a comedy club lead by a clown .
Dan that Amazon documentary should be called the calamityville horror starring pennywise the clown I shouldn’t even getting worked up as I already knew the man was clueless and club is run by a bunch of amateurs. Next season I’ll be going through the motions there’s no way I’ll even be taking it seriously.
Don’t tell me you are giving up on tbe process Kev, in Wenger voice, mathematically we can still qualify for the champions league
LH and Arteta said something similar he’s an absolute clown.
But it’s not a young squad Kev. Young in comparison to others but most of the guys are 23 or 24 – theyre hardly teenagers. They’ve had a whole season to toughen up and they’re still falling apart when it matters. I’m not sure whether after the last two debacles Arteta has any credit left, even with those who have blindly supported him up until now. He chose the purchases and departures to HIS squad, he set up the team and tactics for both games, he “motivated” the team, he “adapted” in-game to events. I have to confess I was shocked by his team’s performance. Spineless.
Guy I would come completely agree I’m just going off what all these Arteta fan boys are saying. This kids excuse has grown old most of them are international footballers but of course the excuses will keep rolling in for Arteta.
I haven’t heard a single excuse tonight Kev82
Look about Sue you’ll see them I’ve already seen a bunch.. some delusional fella said this isn’t on Arteta how can you blame him.
Been working on some slogans for our Summer recruitment.
1. Arsenal: it’s not choking, it’s actually progress.
2. Arsenal: We fired better managers for this.
3. Arsenal: No experience? No CV? No problem!
4. Arsenal: Home of lowered expectations.
5. Arsenal: Home of the project, I mean the process, I mean….
6. Arsenal: It’s still Wenger and Emery’s fault
7. Arsenal: High wages, low expectations
8. Arsenal: top 6 is the new top 4
This is good.
We bottled it end of story same against spuds every time the pressure is on they can’t handle it and put in a shambolic performance like that should be ashamed of themselves and give the travelling supporters there money back for having to watch that load of crap!
But the club bought them all a drink!!! 🙄 I’d demand a bleedin’ barrel after watching that shite
This is what you get when when you have an apprentice as coach, sending away all the good and quality players our of selfishness, you think God is sleeping
Tragic,but i beleive every dissapointment is a blessing.arteta or not we move from here,COYG.
we lost top4 because of Arteta’s arrogance and Naivety
It was wrong to freeze out Aubameyang. Letting him go in January and not signing a proper striker in January to replace him was not only naive, but arrogant.
Giving Arteta a contract extension without him securing top4 was a stupid decision.
Letting go of Chambers( a taller and better right back than Cedric) in January was very naive.
Not starting Elneny immediately after Partey’s injury, and losing two back to back matches was naive.
Over playing Saka and not rotating him well enough with Pepe was a stupid decision.
Pepe is not completely sh*t but he has problem with Pepe who can be more dangerous on his day.
Big question is, why has a top player, our record signing gone to dust under this manager.
We’ve just signed a 19years old. The future is bright 🤣🤣
Pick your adjective:
Nervous, disorganised, uninspired, leaderless, unambitious, outfought, outthought, outplayed, shambolic, humiliated.
Impossible to guess that we were the team with everything to play for.
Except for perhaps Martinelli, Arteta and every player should hang their heads in shame tonight.
We got what we deserved and thank goodness we won’t have to witness similar in the ECL.
I’m not proud to be a fan tonight.
It used to be the deadwood, now it is the var according to recent article.
In honestly, I don’t blame Arteta in this at all. He didn’t request to be hired as the manager nor did he requested for the contract renewal.
It’s the owner and the board that I blame.
They might have spend a lot of money recently, but they lack ambition howsoever..
Like we all already know, the manager won’t be sack regardless where we might have finished.
We have 11 good players, but no lethal striker and no squad depth while Tottenham has a complete squad and Conte. Arteta’s gamble in January is what eventually sank us. We’ve actually overachieved in these circumstances. We’re stuck with Arteta anyway & I hope he’ll eventually learn from his mistakes next season.
Delusional.Thirteen defeats is what it is. Progress? We are only fifth because other teams have had similar disappointing seasons.
If the manager cannot get the team motivated enough for a game of this magnitude, how can that make him worthy of his position? The implosion at Spuds was bad enough but tonight was a disaster. The lack of desire and beleife were obvious and the manager is responsible for having the team mentally switched on. It’s obvious that the squad do not “Trust the process”.
GR he has zero motivation skills whatsoever he’s out of his depth we are a laughing stock. Remember them celebrating wins like they won the CL ? Embarrassing.
Some of us saw this coming, 13 defeats (the same as last year) and one game to go. Our football tonight was an absolute shambles and this Artetaball sideways negative passive football (i have been complaining of it all season) is just damaging. We have spent a fortune under Arteta, given him support, built a whole new defence, which i said at the time, has been awful this season and a waste of good money. Odergaard is going to lead this team next season and he has shown his true worth when the pressure is on and i am not impressed. The way our attack has at times been so blunt is a massive worry running down blind alleys. We have massively over achieved and are now showing that. Next season with no CL football, a manager that has no sway in the game for top players and Europa league football to stretch our rookie manager to the limit, is again a massive worry. The process has failed and next season will be a real struggle against teams that are far more ambitious than us. We have just given a manager a new contract offered on the back of three defeats and have thrown away a big advantage in the league twice. No big teams rehire managers on that basis but we have. People thinking he is a top class manager in the future, tell me what he has done to even show that.
@ Reggie,
You have always been consistent in your view about Arteta.
One thing i can say is the fact that he is clueless, naive and arrogant.
And also, whoever decided to give him a contract extension at this stage of the season is also incompetent and clueless
Ok, so what’s the problem?
This is progess clearly can’t you see?
The weak mentality under Wenger is fixed, our culture is changed, and finally beautiful football after 2 years wait.
We have choked our way into the Europa league, and lowered expectations to boot!
All hail Arteta!
Quite a feat in 2 1/2 years you must say. He managed to lower expectations from the owner, board, and millions of fans.
Convinced millions 5th is progress, when 2 previous managers got sacked for the very same.
16 new players, yet our woes are still Wenger and Emery’s fault, or fans who disagree. Or Covid, or VAR, or refs, or……..
Spot on, Durand 👏
Durand brilliant comment 👌
Durand, where are those fans who gave you such stick and accused you of not supporting the club?
We both know who they are and the silence is deafening!
With regards to the last two games, weren’t we told that all the players who were not giving 100% were now out of the club?
Wasn’t the defence sorted out, all the dross gone, new improved players signed and the manager of the century on board for another four years?
WHAT HAS GONE WRONG?!?!
Some of us wised up and chose standards over the flavor of the month.
4th was the standard, Wenger & Emery sacked for underachieving.
Now excuses run rampant, standards were dropped, and you see the results.
How dare anyone try to sell progress.
We sit exactly where Emery did who was warned about missing top 4. Yet Arteta gets 3 year extension for what?
Progress from Arteta’s own failures of 8th twice. Emery achieved 5th and Europa final with deadwood.
I’ve maintained my standards while others lowered theirs. I’m somehow “Anti-Arteta” rather than “Pro-Arsenal.”
What does that say? Reap what you so. Lower standards, accept regression, chose a manager over the club this is what you get.
Shameful lack of leadership from Arteta, uninspiring, created nothing on the pitch, choked, and looked weak and mentally frail.
Hey Durand who’s fault is it? And how do we fix it?
My opinion is it’s not Arteta fault we are rubbish. It’s much more serious than that, changing managers is papering over cracks, we have just got rid of two managers in the last few years.
So let’s sack Arteta. Fine I’m okay with that, did someone say Eddie Howe, Graham potter ? Because who ever comes in, has to challenge for the title, (reality check) not going to happen.
Ladies and gentlemen we are royally screwed! So instead of flaming other Arsenal fans on here, who’s only crime is to hope we do well with”the new manager “ take it to the real culprits the owners for a decade or more of mismanagement!
In all seriousness when was the last time we played beautiful football 🤔😩
No goal dan, charging managers is THE answer, he has failed big style.
The answer to what? Challenge for the title? Or playing beautiful football? Are we saying the owners have the understanding and ambition to choose another manager to win the league? I don’t think so personally.
Bring back David Dean, to run the club from a directors position,
I’m sure we would be on the right track regarding new manager/players………
GD, David Dean is never coming back, he is the past and no i have no confidence in our owner doing the right thing. He bought in Arteta and then resigned him after 3 deafeats.
Spuds fired managers until they got it right. They are in 4th now, comfortable and facing Norwich.
Why so scared to fire Arteta? What has he done? 5th and spent 250 million already? Not impressive at all.
Players are too comfortable; no fear of getting dropped, no accountability when they predictably collapse, and some fans excuse Arteta when the inevitable happens.
3 games left, 4 points ahead in 4th. 5 days later, concede 5 score none and 2 points behind in 5th.
Where is the accountability? Clearly no consequences, that’s why 2 insipid performances happen; standards were allowed to drop.
We can’t forget the January debacle; that’s ALL ON ARTETA AND EDU.
FINALLY something solely on them; can’t blame players, fans, Wenger, Emery, Kronke.
Arteta said he and Edu decided this, only Arsenal decimated themselves, no other did did that. Even clubs struggling financially didn’t do something so stupid and amateurish.
Arteta extension was premature, both White and Gabriel should not be guaranteed over Saliba.
Lastly, what about next year.
If we miss top 4 again does Arteta still have a job? Does he get another 100 million for the Summer?
At what point is he held accountable for the results? I’ve yet to hear a set standard for him in 2 1/2 years.
30 months now and what is a sackable offense for Arteta?
Mentally weak team of his players now, unsightly Artetaball, and we are supposed to accept lower standards?
Sorry but this top 6 is new top 4 mentality I will never accept. If he cantget 4th or better he has to go. Arsenal before Arteta.
Durand, Chelsea did the same thing last year for a dramatic change. We stick and pay the price again.
@Reggie
RealTalk. People on here were coming at me for calling dude an “OJT”(On The Job Training) Coach. I was only pointing out the obvious. He has zero man management skills, tactical nous or a clue as to what it takes to manage a football club and he’s proven it time and again.
NY, I am worried for us.
Guy’s the truth is i am so sad and would have loved more than anything to have been proved wrong. The fact is those you mention ken wont admit, they are wrong and the odd one, unbelievably arrogant and rude.
@NY_Gunner, there were very few fans who actually said that the money and time given to Arteta should have been given to Emery because logically he had a proven track record and was known good manager. They booted him out but then should have kept the same standard when it came to Arteta. Instead they started throwing players out as rebels who ever disagreed with Arteta not to mention same players who won him an FA cup and kept us in champions league in wenger era.
This match made clear the fact that Arsenal is far ftom being a UCL team. And tbh we don’t deserve to finish in the top four.
The players are just too naive and mentally weak. No chatacter what so ever. When the going gets tough and the pressure mounts, they crumble and self destruct.
This is what you get with a team that lacks adequate quality, experience and depth in key areas of the pitch.
Arteta saying you have to be there because there is always a chance in football (in reference to spuds slipping up and us beating Everton). Well, you have to be there, prepared, drilled , for and raring on the night to win the game and secure the win..
Same as against the spuds..
Excuses on injuries again when we just had the league to play.
Team of no shows..
Gonna take up knitting and skip next season.
Believe I might join you
Hurting so bad I could scream
I will take stock and not make comments based on emotion but right now I feel like sacking everyone associated with AFC
WHAT A SHAMBOLIC display
I can take losing but at least give 100% and die for the cause.
Some players look like they already got there flip-flops on
As for manager….what on earth with some of the tactics or non tactics
I FEEL LIKE CRAWLING UP IN A BALL AND GOING IN TO HIBERNATION TILL NEXT SEASON
1 to go and feeling very weak I live in hope
Onwards and upwards eh AB?
You may try to mock Ken but Yes and still Onwards and upwards
And whilst there is a slim hope I still cling to hope
I know you feel disappointed at the result and how it has panned out for us for the last 2 games but what is weird & funny is how you seem fairly satisfied and happy at result ..
Thought you was better then that
Believe me AB, how can any supporter be satisfied with that performance?
Read my reply to Durand and you can see why, as you put it, I am mocking.
No… what I am doing is bringing home the reality that some fans wouldn’t or didn’t want to listen to those of us who suggested caution, quoting examples of going backwards rather than forwards.
Sorry to upset you, but the chickens have come home to roost and I admire you for, at least, saying and seeing it as it was tonight – many others are conspicuous by their absence.
Iike everyone here I am hurting badly from tonights result and this appalling performance.
I would like to think that I am naturally a positive person but i will never run away from the facts
The facts don’t look good right now
But we have 1 to go so will take stock after Sunday
happy to take the flack from people who Will undoubtedly say “I told u so” or words to that effect if or when we fail for a top 4 spot
Feel sick to my stomach
If anyones gonna curl up on a Ball it’s you Alan;)
Do yourself a favour and take a vacation from this tripe!;)
But that is the problem, our manager has had to rely on hope because he has failed in reality.
Thinking 🤔 about it real hard
Last year we finished 8th but more importantly 25 points behind the winners and this season on 5th we are 24 points behind City. What progress are we talking about. Team is just as bad. Wasted money of average players. All the players we bought are not better than the ones we had. Arteta is not good enough.
13 league defeats is apparently progress for a team that didn’t even have European football to contend with
Even Ole who managed to finish in the top 4 twice was fired this season but at Arsenal we just gave a man who finished 8th twice and bottled finishing 4th with just 2 games to go a new contract lol it’s just pathetic how Arsenal fans love making excuses for mediocrity
We’ll not get a better chance of finishing 4th than this season, pretty sure Man United will be stronger next season and Spurs finishing 4th affords them the opportunity to strengthen their squad even more
Us finishing 4th this season would have really given us that opportunity to improve our already feeble squad…I for one stopped believing in Arteta’s project a long time ago and next season will be much worse again with Europa league back in the midst
I honestly don’t think that it was down to Arteta, these last two games. It was the young players’ fear of success.
Also, it doesn’t matter who coaches Arsenal, next season top 5 will be off limits anyway and Arteta’s good enough for a top 6 battle.
Wouldn’t be surprised if the flat track bullies bounced back again Everton this weekend. Wouldn’t be surprised if they lost either.
I posted a comment b4 the spuds game that only one arsenal player would get in the pool r spuds team it was removed worst arsenal team in decades
At least they can now send everton to the championship, since pressure’s off and they can play good football again.
Is that all you’re bothered about relegating Everton?
I can’t believe we had the opportunity of sacking this assistant coach and get Conte but as usual we are always slow to make decisions
Sitting on bus on way home. Really have nothing to say but for once the weather was nice compared to the years of it pishing down with rain.
Erm…. LETS JF FINISH THIS ONE OFF
I think I is done with this shite.
You have my sympathy, that was a tough watch!
Xhaka, Elneny,Cedric, Nketiah, Tavares, get rid, not up to the task, Elneny has been fighting to get into the team for years then he gets a chance plays two fairly good games and two crap ones and we are suddenly offering him a new contract. Bizarre to say the least.
I haven’t written here for months because all I hear is the same rubbish from fans.
All of these negative comments from paperhands is a disgrace.
Are you really arsenal fans?? Seriously are you?
I am so sick of all of the negative, privileged attitude I have seen.
But I must also be fair, most fans don’t know how business works nor how tactics works either. Most I’m sure probably couldn’t list off our 25 man squad list either. But we are told to call you true fans.
Be real.
No fully fit tomiyasu for months. No Tierney No Partey. You only need to loss 1 and we struggle because of our squad size.
Then I hear ‘fans’ say but if you know the squad is small why not go buy…
To which I answer the obvious. The club have spent time (yes TIME meaning moments of life taken out to do something that doesn’t just happen) getting 15+ players out of this club whilst also spending time bringing in players. This isn’t all as straightforward as it all looks.
But anyone who knows football knows this.
I am disappointed by the so called fans, as much as I am disappointed by the performance, I know we were not a fully fit team going to St. James, I knew we had a small squad (3 or 4 on the bench from our youth system without any EPL experience) but I am less disappointed by the performance then the comments I am reading. Seriously sort out your privileged attitudes.
We are to build bevause this is where we are. Facts.
I am hugely proud of my club.
Yes I want to express my disappointment and the faults I have seen over the year, but I reflect this against the very true nature of where our club is at. And right now I just want to applaud their efforts.
I am super proud of these young boys who will of become men through this experience. They would of become more hungry from this disappointment, more desire to succeed for arsenal!
The funny thing is, my comments here are of the 1% because the 99% here you will read the same rubbish… so I expect to be attacked for my views. Deluded, silly, clueless… and whatever else you want to say..
Yes the performance wasn’t good, but were they at the energy levels required – both mentally and physically? No they were not yet they put on the Jersey and they tried and you can see they really wanted it.
For the first time in a decade we have an identity, we have a process for recruiting that is working, we have authority that keeps arsenal an Institution with integrity and we are ahead of what is expected from this young squad.
If you cannot support this simple situation that is unfolding then no one can help you.
Be disappointed, but also respect the efforts this year from our boys. I haven’t read one comment in months praising the efforts or class of our team or manager.
Today is today, and tomorrow is tomorrow. I hope by then you have grown some senses.
Some fans who are keyboard hot have never been to watch arsenal live so some modern day fans doesn’t surprise me anymore.
For the ones who are excited by what’s to come, I would say live this disappointment and let it build you towards the energy required to celebrate our team for the whole of next season.
As hard as it is to play 90mins weekly, it’s just as hard to support our team with that sake energy required. But do, it will transmit to our team and help them reach our goals.
Good for you in speaking your mind
Tomorrow, “for the first time in a decade we have an identity?”
I thought Mikel was trying to achieve a top four finish – wasn’t that our identifying tag that was rubbished by a section of our fans?
Please explain what our identity is on the field of play today?
As a supporter of many decades, I know that it’s suicidal to let go of so many players, without considering the injuries that you point out.
Can’t reason with the unreasonable Ken. Tomorrow venting and blaming fans as if we played tonight, or chose those tactics.
As if it’s our fault they choked again with such a limp performance and CL to play for.
Endless patience and excuses for Arteta, lower standards, no fear of the sack, 250 million and more this Summer.
Yet Arteta still needs more? Fans like us are the problem? Somehow we are the problem?
No my friend, we were right to maintain the standard, it’s Arteta and the players who failed, not the fans.
We have to face facts, we are just not good enough. In the box seat for a top 4, no Europe, early exits from both domestic cups, 6 points clear of the Spuds with a game in hand plus a better goal difference. What the hell happened? I have reserved judgement on Arteta until now, if he can’t get the team fired-up for probably the most important two games of the season, he never will. His interview after the Spuds game was awful and after tonight’s match he looked shocked and defeated and I just can’t see that changing.
The job is only going to get harder next season with probable midweek Europa League games (depending on the final match results) and stronger competition in the EPL. Having spent over £200m already are the Kroenkes going to back him again? Maybe they will, he has been rewarded with a contract extension!!!
Well said, Andrew 👍
What will the excuses be Next year tomorrow? And what makes you a real fan, poor judgement, blind faith? One final comment from me, have you watched the post game interviews from Arteta and Xhaka? Pitiful. One failed to lead off the field, the other could do nothing in the field to show the younger players how it should have been done. Arteta at least should have put all the blame in himself. It was his game plan, his weak minded minded substitution and his faith in the Odegaard, Xhaka Elneny trio which let the younger players down badly.
Pathetic display. Meek surrender which starts from Arteta down. They have played wimpish football and were devoid of courage. Pathetic.
Club signing Arteta to a new contract without even first confirming If we make champions League shows the standards and level of ambition they have. Next season things will get worse as we will be EL as well with causing game congestion, tired players and injuries. There are still way better managers our there
Many of us said Conte was available, Tuchel was available, Zizu is still available etc but nope our mid table mentality just wants to stick with Arteta and sign his praise for failing season after season. Where are those fans who criticised and abused wenger for finish in top 4 year after year when he did not even have half the money Arteta spent.
Logic I just heard that Arteta has now lost just one game less than Klopp who’s been at Liverpool over 6 years. Shocking
Hahaha Kev82, I am sure Arteta lovers will spin it the other way 🤣 😆
In the season ending 2021 arsenal conceded 39 goals and UpTo game 37 season ending 2022 arsenal have conceded 47 goals after spending almost 100 million on a back line. Team scored one less in season ending 2021 than seasons n ending 2022 with a game to go. Though we will finish higher this season with only one game per week with Chelsea above us after playing over 55 games for the season already. Chelsea also scoring more goals and conceding less with a back line with little addition this season. We have won 3 more games this season than we did last season getting 5 more points than last season with a game to go and will finish 5th . for some it is progress and we should trust the process. All in all it is pro arteta vs go arteta. Have arteta improved arsenal? Some will say yes, but perspective and looking at the bigger picture will paint a very different picture with more negative than positive. I have never been the biggest fan of arteta and for him to succeed he need to change and change fast to have fundamental positive impact on arsenal. All in all he have bottled it
Very well put Kori but I think learning time is over, you don’t get learning time at a big club if we still call our selves that. Even for a small club 3 years is a long enough learning tenure but then we see same output/performance. If we are struggling without Europe this season what will happen next season when we have more matches to play. Chelsea, Manu even spuds won’t be that poor next season.
Ended with a wimper, against all of me wanting 4th and getting our great club back into CL, and all that comes with it!
Arteta rotated nobody for months, injuries are what happens when players are in the red. Worse yet, Saliba played great, is in Champions League, but not with AFC and probably won’t want to come back.
Very similar outcomes when looking at last few years goals scored, and goals conceded, so, no improvment on that at all.
However, draws are way down, points are up, but going to be 5th and in Europa. Not that much improvment.
8th 8th 5th.
One more summer, AFC best spend well or going to be way worse next year.
Bruno Guimaraes controlled the midfield quite well, we could have used him for sure.
For, me the players tried hard, but the coach and staff let the squad down. Could have used another mid and cf, would have got it over the line easy.
For me, Arteta did not reach his goal- end of story.