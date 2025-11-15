Arsenal fan asks Man Utd star to join the Gunners and he responds

Matheus Cunha completed a summer move from Wolves to Manchester United after establishing himself as one of the Premier League’s most exciting attacking talents. His performances at Wolves drew attention from several leading clubs, and Arsenal were among those linked with interest. Although the Gunners monitored him, their focus ultimately turned to other priorities, which allowed Manchester United to complete the signing. Many Arsenal supporters had viewed him as a player who could have added pace, creativity and versatility to their forward line, especially given the consistency he showed at Wolves.

Arsenal Interest and Cunha’s Development

Cunha’s rise in the Premier League was marked by his sharp movement, strong technical quality and willingness to take responsibility in the final third. These attributes made him an appealing option for clubs seeking a dynamic attacker capable of influencing matches in various situations. Even though his early period at Manchester United has included challenges, he remains a player with considerable potential. His long-term deal suggests that his club believe he will grow into a key contributor once he adapts fully to his new environment.

From Arsenal’s perspective, interest in Cunha made sense at the time, particularly due to his ability to operate across multiple attacking roles. Supporters imagined how he might have complemented their system, especially under a manager who values fluidity and intelligence in forward areas. However, with Arsenal pursuing other strategic objectives in the transfer market, a move did not materialise. This left some fans reflecting on the possibility of what Cunha might have offered had he joined the Gunners.

The Humorous Fan Interaction

A recent encounter highlighted the continued admiration some Arsenal followers hold for Cunha. According to Metro Sport, while the Brazilian national team were preparing for a fixture at the Emirates, a supporter jokingly asked Cunha to leave Manchester United and sign for Arsenal. The forward responded with humour and, as quoted, replied, ‘No thank you.’ while laughing out loud.

The exchange demonstrated that Cunha understood the light-hearted nature of the request and appreciated the moment. It also underlined how highly regarded he remains among fans who watched his impressive form at Wolves. Although his future is firmly tied to Manchester United, the fondness shown by supporters of rival clubs reflects the impact he has already made in English football. As the season unfolds, both Cunha and Manchester United will hope he finds the rhythm that once made him one of the most admired attackers in the league.

