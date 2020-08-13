Arsenal football writer gives five reasons why we should keep Maitland-Niles

Arsenal reportedly wants to sell Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer in a bid to raise money for more transfers.

The young Englishman is one of the few players in the current Arsenal team that came through the ranks at the club’s academy.

He broke into the team as a midfielder, but he has struggled to get a place in the club’s midfield recently and he has been used primarily as a right-back.

Mikel Arteta struggled to find space for him in his team when he first became the club’s manager, however, the youngster eventually made it in to the manager’s plan at the end of the season and he was impressive in the FA Cup final against Chelsea.

Arsenal fan, Dave Seagar, writing in the Sun outlined five reasons why he didn’t think it made sense to allow Maitland-Niles to leave the club now.

Seager claimed that because he has been at the club since he was six, we should keep him to succeed as a home-grown talent.

He also hailed the player’s versatility as phenomenal as he can fill in at the club’s midfield and other positions, which makes him even more valuable.

Thirdly, he adds that the player has three years left on his deal and the club should sell other players with shorter-term deals like Rob Holding.

Fourthly, he claimed that it will be better for the club to sell Lucas Torreira and keep AMN because he will fit in better when Arsenal shifts to a 4-3-3 formation next season after their summer spending.

Finally, he claimed that the Englishman offers Arsenal good flexibility like James Milner does at Liverpool.