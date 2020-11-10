Arsenal fan on a rant claiming Arteta will be sacked before next game

Mikel Arteta has been arguably the best thing that has happened to Arsenal recently with the Spanish manager helping the club win the last FA Cup and Community Shield.

He has also been backed in the last transfer window with the signing of the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.

While his team has been doing good in some games like beating Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years, they have been very inconsistent, which is worrying.

After beating the Red Devils, they were humiliated by Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.

They lost the game 3-0 to the Villans, and as usual, they have come under scrutiny for their performance.

One of the most far-fetched ideas anyone can have now is that Arteta will be fired soon, but that is exactly what one Arsenal fan named Simon thinks.

He phoned into Talksport and claimed that he is afraid that Arteta might become a fraud manager and he doesn’t think the Spaniard will return as the club’s manager after the international break.

“I’m scared we might have a fraud as a manager,” began Simon. “I like him; I loved him as a player and he was very inspiring when he came.

“But I am scared and I am worried.

“You talk about everything [about Sunday’s defeat] – tactics, Barkley, Grealish, whatever – but Arteta has made a few fundamental errors now that are really worrying me.

“And I watched his interview carefully yesterday, and I’m not sure he is going to be there by the next game.

“I think he has lost the dressing room in the last few days, because that performance is nothing.

“I don’t think he will [be manager after the international break]. His body language and demeanour looks like he’s lost the dressing room.”