Arsenal fan on a rant claiming Arteta will be sacked before next game

Mikel Arteta has been arguably the best thing that has happened to Arsenal recently with the Spanish manager helping the club win the last FA Cup and Community Shield.
He has also been backed in the last transfer window with the signing of the likes of Thomas Partey and Gabriel Magalhaes.
While his team has been doing good in some games like beating Manchester United at Old Trafford for the first time in 14 years, they have been very inconsistent, which is worrying.
After beating the Red Devils, they were humiliated by Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday.
They lost the game 3-0 to the Villans, and as usual, they have come under scrutiny for their performance.
One of the most far-fetched ideas anyone can have now is that Arteta will be fired soon, but that is exactly what one Arsenal fan named Simon thinks.
He phoned into Talksport and claimed that he is afraid that Arteta might become a fraud manager and he doesn’t think the Spaniard will return as the club’s manager after the international break.
“I’m scared we might have a fraud as a manager,” began Simon. “I like him; I loved him as a player and he was very inspiring when he came.
“But I am scared and I am worried.
“You talk about everything [about Sunday’s defeat] – tactics, Barkley, Grealish, whatever – but Arteta has made a few fundamental errors now that are really worrying me.
“And I watched his interview carefully yesterday, and I’m not sure he is going to be there by the next game.
“I think he has lost the dressing room in the last few days, because that performance is nothing.
“I don’t think he will [be manager after the international break]. His body language and demeanour looks like he’s lost the dressing room.”
I’m speechless…
What good things did he achieve at Arsenal, to be labelled as “a good thing that ever happened to Arsenal”? I personally resist to be brainwashed by you
Lol, so you’re Simon then🤣
Does anybody still think that Talksport is a credible sports station…..wouldn’t surprise me if they got “Simon” to call in and say that just to be controversial…..
Yep, that will be Simon the spud.
😂👍 Never listened to it and from what I’ve read on here, never will!! On top of this, it’s now being reported Auba is ‘fed up’ and Pepe has ‘frustrations’….. jeez the doom and gloom really is relentless…..
Sue your fed up and I have frustrations – perhaps we will warrant a spot on this station?
Mind you, after Sunday’s game, perhaps both Auba and Pepe have a point, so all they need to do is perform better themselves and take out their frustrations out on Leeds – now that would stop everyone being fed up!!!
Lets not get surprised here. It is not like we are hearing this for the first time. Lot of these words resonate with many fans on this site. Our fanbase certainly is one if the worst I have seen. We cry like bunch of kids after a loss.
Sacking Arteta? Seriously? Bring in who? Allegri? With the kind of funds we get year on year and our pathetic transfer business (mind you, none of this is on Arteta), not even Pepe with Klopp as assistant will work for us.
We don’t have a team of world beaters. We only have few of them. And this is largely because of poor board decisions over the last 5 years (to say the least). It is idiotic to expect an instant transformation.
We need to be clear of what our goals this season are. It is not to win the league but secure top 4 with cup trophies and Europa if possible. And we are well on course for it. Why exactly is there an environment of panic?
AubaKedavra, let’s be fair here – the team that let us down on Sunday, consisted of nine players introduced to the first team squad during the time of UE and MA – you don’t have to go back to “board decisions over the last five years”, just look at the last two years and apportion blame appropriately.
I agree with the rest of your post bar one other statement – we are not on course for top four and/or europa league when we sit in 11th place.
God help us
Simon is entitled to his views but was it really worthy of an article on JA?
That’s exactly what I was thinking SueP, but just another clickbait article, that we have just fallen for by responding instead of ignoring🤔.
Plenty on here making similar claims dont know why you had to out source it lol
How was your Birthday, Rory?
Cliche, Cliche, Cliche.
‘Loved him as a player’
‘lost the dressing room’
‘body language’
Who put you up to this Simon?