Arsenal fan reveals players that should be sold this summer, do you agree?

Arsenal has had a tough season and although it ended with an FA Cup win, the Gunners know that they have to make changes to keep progressing.

Mikel Arteta turned players who had been in poor form under Unai Emery into better players, capable of making a solid performance for the team.

Despite the gains that some of the players have achieved as members of the club’s first team, some of them simply shouldn’t be part of the club heading into the future.

Arsenal fan, David Seager has written an article in the Sun on the Arsenal players that should be kept and those that should be sold.

He made some bold listings on both sides as he named Alexandre Lacazette as one player who should leave while claiming that David Luiz should stay for obvious reasons.

In this article, I will list the players that he thinks should be sold and see if you agree with him.

Matt Macey has played a very small part of Arsenal since he started training with the first team and was first on the list to leave.

Sokratis, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Mohamed Elneny, Mesut Ozil, and Alexandre Lacazette are also on the list of players that should be sold.

Which player do you think shouldn’t be on the list, and who will you add in there?