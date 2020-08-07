Arsenal fan reveals players that should be sold this summer, do you agree?

Arsenal has had a tough season and although it ended with an FA Cup win, the Gunners know that they have to make changes to keep progressing.
Mikel Arteta turned players who had been in poor form under Unai Emery into better players, capable of making a solid performance for the team.
Despite the gains that some of the players have achieved as members of the club’s first team, some of them simply shouldn’t be part of the club heading into the future.
Arsenal fan, David Seager has written an article in the Sun on the Arsenal players that should be kept and those that should be sold.
He made some bold listings on both sides as he named Alexandre Lacazette as one player who should leave while claiming that David Luiz should stay for obvious reasons.
In this article, I will list the players that he thinks should be sold and see if you agree with him.
Matt Macey has played a very small part of Arsenal since he started training with the first team and was first on the list to leave.
Sokratis, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Matteo Guendouzi, Lucas Torreira, Mohamed Elneny, Mesut Ozil, and Alexandre Lacazette are also on the list of players that should be sold.
Which player do you think shouldn’t be on the list, and who will you add in there?
I dont have an issue with any of those leaving, you can add HB to that list aswel.
the trouble is can we afford to get them all gone in one window?
Agreed, I wish the club is able to.
I would give lacazette another chance and add bellerin to the list.
No dude, i like him but we can do better
Sell auba, the old fogey!!
HAHAHAHAHa
You should take lacca of that list although he hasn’t been scoring much he works well with aubameyang and pepe plus to me he can still deliver goals and I think it would be senseless to sell him
nah dude, we can still get a tidy fee for him, hes alot less productive than Auba.
Auba can then play centrally with pepe and willian on the flanks with nelson and Saka as alternatives.
Martinelli and little Eddie as Auba understudies
theres a method to this
Sokratis, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, Mohamed Elneny, Peppe if you sign Willian and Alexandre Lacazette Keep Matteo Guendouzi if you can change his attitude because he is competitive and has potential. Also no sense talking about Ozil because he is not moving. Purchase a good CB and a good defensive CM. Give Nelson, Martinelli, Saka, smith, Willock and and Maitland Niles a chance to develop.
If the defense does not leak goals, the offense can function as is.
Keep holding, add chambers instead.
Keep Laca and I agree with the rest. Miki gone on loan, I dont understand that one at all and we need to get Mesut gone or play the man