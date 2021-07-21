Arsenal-fan Tammy Abraham admitted he wants to be as big as Henry “maybe even better”

There has been a lot of rumours today that Chelsea are willing to sell their young striker Tammy Abraham, despite his amazing scoring record over the last 4 years.

The Sun are saying this morning that the Blues are willing to let him leave for £40million, but are willing to defer payment until next summer and allow him to go out on loan for the next 12 months.

They also say that Arsenal are favourites to sign him over London rivals West Ham and Tottenham, and as Abraham himself has revealed that he was a boyhood Gooner, then it is no surprise that the Emirates would be his first choice destination.

Speaking during a loan spell at Bristol City back in 2017, Abraham admitted: “To be honest I was an Arsenal fan. It didn’t make any difference at Chelsea.

“When you’re young and you choose who to support, if it’s a family thing, it’s a family thing. Luckily for me it was a family thing, so it wasn’t really a problem at Chelsea.

“Someone I looked up to was Thierry Henry. His variations of finishing, his movement, the way he dribbles… someone like that has a key impact on me. I would love to be as big as him and maybe even better.”

Well Abraham certainly can’t do any more than he has in his career, despite the fact that Thomas Tuchel refuses to put him in the starting X1…

Here is stats from his loan moves and at Chelsea

club GP Goals Assists 82 30 12 48 26 4 40 26 3 39 8 5

So to Arsenal fans who think that we shouldn’t be bringing in another “Chelsea reject”, perhaps you should just look at his age, his goalscoring record at every level, and the fact that he was brought up in a family of Arsenal fans.

I believe he really could beat all Henry’s records if he came to his boyhood club….