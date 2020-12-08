Arsenal fan urges Arteta to make these five changes to get the club back to form

Arsenal fan Dave Seager has written to Mikel Arteta on Sun Sport about five changes that he needs to effect at the club.

Arsenal has struggled for form in recent weeks after their start to the season and summer transfer business promised so much.

Coming off the back of winning the FA Cup and the Community Shield, Arsenal’s fans expected their team to be one of the sides that will challenge for the Premier League and other trophies this season.

However, the season is now threatening to implode and Seager thinks that five steps can get the Gunners back to form.

The first step he says Arteta has to take is to allow his players to play with more freedom. He says the Spaniard has to trust his talented players to express themselves.

Secondly, he asks Arteta to drop Willian, claiming that fielding the Brazilian in hopes that he will get back to form no longer makes sense.

Thirdly, he says Arteta has to play Ainsley Maitland-Niles in central midfield. Calling him the best replacement for the injured Thomas Partey.

He then urged the Spaniard to play a natural number 10 and backs Emile Smith Rowe to shine in that position if given the chance.

Finally, he says Arteta should implement a smarter use of his full-backs in a way that when one is attacking, the other remains at the back to form a back three.