Arsenal fancied to get at least a point against Leicester City

Arsenal will face Leicester City in the Premier League next as they bid to get their top-four challenge back on track.

The Gunners are far behind in the race for the European places and they are facing a Leicester City side that has spent much of the season in the top four.

Brendan Rodgers’ side has even been temporary league leaders this season and their form suggests that they can earn a Champions League spot at the end of this campaign.

They have, however, just been knocked out of the Europa League by Slavia Prague at home.

It is a result that shocked football fans around the world, but they can now focus on their domestic commitments.

Arsenal lost their last league game to Manchester City 1-0, but they had beaten Leeds United 4-2 in the previous league game.

They also eliminated Benfica from the Europa League on Thursday with a hard-fought 3-2 win that now makes them one of the teams to watch in the competition.

Arsenal’s nemesis at Leicester City is Jamie Vardy and the Englishman is fit to play the game, but Standard Sports still believe that Arsenal will get something from the match.

In predicting the game, they said: “Despite almost blowing the tie in horrendous fashion, Arsenal should nevertheless have seen morale hugely boosted by Thursday’s dramatic finale in Athens that effectively saved their season.

“A midday away trip to the King Power isn’t ideal straight off the back of that taxing affair, but Leicester notably lacked energy in their listless loss to Slavia Prague.

“We fancy the Gunners to get a decent point on the road.”