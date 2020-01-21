Arsenal fans absolutely furious with walking talking disaster Mustafi

Arsenal fans have taken to social media to vent their fury at Mustafi.
Is anyone really surprised? It was always going to happen at some point that Shkodran Mustafi would make a massive error but this time it was a triple whammy of an error.
His mistake cost a penalty, a red card for calamity Jane David Luiz and then a goal. You cannot make this wreckage up.
It has taken Arsenal fans no time at all to express their utter disdain and anger at the German defender.
Selling Mustafi is the second priority. First priority is making him do a walk of atonement through Holloway like fucking Cersei Lannister.
— VieiraPaddy (@PaddyArsenal) January 21, 2020
I’ve never seen a player who can just single handedly lose a game the way mustafi can. It’s amazing
— YankeeGunner (@YankeeGunner) January 21, 2020
Six and a half million quid to release Mustafi from his contract. I’m starting a gofundme. Dig deep and give generously.
— VieiraPaddy (@PaddyArsenal) January 21, 2020
DT at our next game to Mustafi pic.twitter.com/69NABJhwGl
— Liam (@afcIiam) January 21, 2020
HT 1-0:
– How many chances is Mustafi going to get at this club?
– Once again he’s cost us
– Disappointed in Arteta for picking him
– We haven’t finished in the top 4 since Mustafi joined
– Get out of our club#AFC #CHEARS
— Gunners.com (@Gunnersc0m) January 21, 2020
Mustafi is a bigger threat to this country than Iran
— Jamie (@jmemc55) January 21, 2020
We’re down to 9 men as Mustafi is still on.
— WelBeast (@WelBeast) January 21, 2020
Questions have to be asked of those in the corridors of power why he is still at the club and that includes Mikel Arteta, he picked Mustafi for this game and he has to know the player’s history of incompetence.
David Luiz has to take some blame, he should have avoided being sent off, going a goal down is bad enough but to go a goal down and lose a man is bloody criminal.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Very stupid mustafi has cause us paint he must take his face away from our club
The poor guy has been thrown into a lion’s den
Arsenal should have known that Mustafi is not an EPL level CB, after seeing his performances at the relegation-zone Valencia. I think Arsenal scouts and decision makers were fooled by Mustafi’s impressive defending stats at that time
Stop abusing the guy and sell him immediately, because he is not suited for EPL and he has blown his last chance
Uh, naa. He’s a scum but to say he must die of cancer? Naaa
Mustafi
What a player!