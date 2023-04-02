Arsenal fans are assured that “Saliba will extend” his Arsenal contract

Other than their fine form on the pitch, what has filled the different Arsenal blog spots is what the future holds for some of our best most promising Arsenal stars. At one point, the futures of Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, and William Saliba were a big talking point.

A few weeks ago, Martinelli signed a new deal, ending speculation about his future. Following Martinelli’s deal, it was Saka’s turn to commit, and as per speculation, Saka’s long-term future has reportedly been secured, with an official announcement expected soon.

After Saka and Martinelli, one would assume securing Saliba’s future is next on the agenda, and that may be so. Convincing Saliba to stay may not be hard, but Arsenal need to be cautious about it as there is one team, PSG, that can spoil their plans, as per Ben Jacobs.

“His form has rocketed, and how hard has it been to convince the player that Arsenal is a better option than going to France, where he played so well with Marseille? He only lives 6km from the middle of Paris in his family home, PSG were looking at centre-backs; they have Skriniar coming in, and they’ll want one more. You can understand why this ‘go to France, they’ll want you and pay you handsomely’ has been in the back of his mind earlier in the season. But now, all of the parties are on the same page,” Jacobs said on the Done Deal Show.

“Saliba is the one that has been more problematic. It was always behind in terms of the roadmap, but from people I talk to and they’ve said this for months: Saliba will extend, Saka will extend, and Martinelli has extended.”

After what we have seen so far, Saliba is a big part of Arteta’s project, no doubt. Without him, Arsenal’s defence wouldn’t feel quite so safe.

Darren N

Watch our brilliant Arsenal Women beat Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League Semi-Finals (World class strike from Frida Maanum!)

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…