Arsenal fans are divided on Havertz signing, but Simon Jordan is unbelievable…

Yes we have hads a lot of discussion on JustArsenal about Mikel Arteta signing Kai Havertz from Chelsea, and although he has only played with his new team-mates and Arteta’s new tactics for just a few weeks, he is already being written off by quite a few Arsenal fans, which may not have been helped by his transfer fee.

We have already have had two anti-Havertz posts on JA today, but we have also had quite a few pundits and fans coming out in support of the German international.

And of course, our Guvnor Mikel Arteta has publicly shown his faith in his new signing and is sure he will be a star this season, but some abuse I have seen from fans has been quite insulting. But the abuse I have just read from Simon Jordan, who is not very liked by Arsenal fans at the best of times, is the worst vitriol I have heard from him about any Arsenal player.

He was talking about Tomiyasu’s booking for time-wasting last night, and as we all saw, it was Havertz that first went to take the throw but then gave the ball to Tomiyasu 8 seconds before he was booked. And this is what Jordan had to say on TalkSPORT: ‘The game has brought it upon itself, the players and the managers are the reason why we’re in this situation. They need to shut their mouths and get on with playing the game.

‘This will be a non-event. It’s a conscious decision, you got in the habit pretty quick, get out of it. If you think it’s an important part of the game and you’re going to roll around the floor and make a four act play out of it then the consequences of it are you’re going to get booked. You’re a player, your job is to play.

‘There will be errors. To me, Havertz is the ultimate time-waster full stop. I don’t know what he is to Arsenal. Is he a tax loss or something. For crying out loud what have they bought there?

‘There needs to be a consequence, there needs to be a changing of the guard in terms of how the games are controlled.’

Well, that was a bit over the top wasn’t it? I don’t really know what I can say about that, do you? The conversation wasn’t even about Havertz!

